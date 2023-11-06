The Crown Prosecution Service must not succumb to wokery

Double standards? Conservative MP Col Bob Stewart has been prosecuted for a racially aggravated public order offence when demonstrators chanting anti-Semitic slogans have not

If one institution needs to resist the toxic lure of activist politics it is the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Its function is to apply the law and not conform to pressure groups’ interpretation of what it should be.

A report from the Policy Exchange think tank makes alarming reading. It claims the CPS has been “captured” by radical transgender ideology.

The report’s author, legal academic Maureen O’Hara, says the prosecuting authority has been “unduly influenced” by the LGBT activist group Stonewall, whose sway is disproportionately felt throughout the public and corporate sectors.

Ms O’Hara says in law “competing beliefs” – such as between those who say sex is biological and those who claim it is based on how someone identifies – require the state “to remain neutral”. Seemingly far from being a disinterested arbiter, the CPS was, until September 2021, a member of the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme.

Equally questionable was the prosecution of Col Bob Stewart, the Tory MP, for a racially aggravated public order offence for telling a critic to “go back to Bahrain”. This is not what the law was intended for and he is right to appeal the conviction by a district judge. If this had not been a summary-only offence would a jury have found him guilty?

The irony that people chanting racially hateful slogans are marching through London with virtual impunity is not lost on anyone.

The CPS has a new director of public prosecutions in the shape of Stephen Parkinson, who has previously voiced support for the Black Lives Matter organisation. He needs to show from the outset that the law will be prosecuted by the CPS with robust impartiality and not to suit the agenda of political activists.

