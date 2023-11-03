The Crown Prosecution Service is no longer fit for purpose

Advice needed: The CPS have been reluctant to issue clear guidelines to the Met Police on arresting protesters

The last five years has seen the Crown Prosecution Service become increasingly in thrall to special interest groups while its day-to-day performance craters.

As the pro-Palestinian protests continue, the police have taken flak for their perceived inaction in the face of what the Home Secretary this week declared were “hate marches”. While scrutiny of the police is being played out under the glare of the media spotlight, the Crown Prosecution Service, often eager to take a public victory lap following any high-profile court cases which result in a conviction, meanwhile seem to have been almost entirely absent.

In recent weeks, as the Metropolitan Police prepared to deal with some of the biggest protests in London for decades, the force requested clear advice from prosecutors on various detailed scenarios that would assist officers in making operational decisions. The CPS apparently refused.

That the CPS is willing to provide reams of advice and policy on everything from hypnosis to hare coursing, but not on what is swiftly becoming one of the defining issues of our time, is astounding.

Understanding the apparent impotence on the part of prosecutors means delving into some of the more worrying of CPS’s activities.

The outgoing Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, led the Crown Prosecution Service for the last five years – this week marked his departure from the role. In his final valedictory press interview, Hill took the opportunity to remind the public that merely calling for jihad while marching with thousands of people on a demonstration following the largest killing of Jews since the Holocaust, may well not be a criminal offence.

Over recent years the Crown Prosecution Service, through their Muslim Network, has worked with organisations which at best might be considered deeply contentious - this has included both MEND and the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB).

The Independent Review of Prevent, the government programme which aims to stop people from becoming or supporting terrorists, criticised MEND for having “a well-established track record of working alongside extremists”.

The MCB are subject to a policy of “non-engagement” by government, introduced in 2009 under Gordon Brown’s premiership, after their then Deputy Secretary-General signed a statement that the Government said “calls for violence against [British] troops and Jewish communities”. Despite this, it was recently revealed that the CPS has been receiving advice on hate crime from the MCB’s current Deputy-Secretary general, someone who previously publicly praised Hamas’s founder as “the master of the martyrs of the resistance”.

Away from recent high-profile events, the Crown Prosecution Service’s day-to-day performance is no better. In fact, it can fairly be described over recent years to have been nothing short of abysmal.

In the quarter to June 2019 the CPS took an average of 27 days after receiving the evidence from the police, to decide whether to charge a suspect. That average has now increased to 44 days – an increase of over 60 per cent. For domestic abuse cases, where the victims are perhaps more vulnerable than anyone else, the time to charge has almost doubled from 12 days to 23 days.

Astoundingly the Protocol introduced by the CPS to cope with what should have been the exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was still in place this summer – more than 2 years after the last national lockdown ended. This Protocol has essentially resulted in all but the most exceptional circumstances, criminal suspects being released on bail for 28 days so prosecutors can review the evidence gathered by the police in slow-time. In reality, a month very easily becomes two or three – by which time many victims simply decide that the whole thing just isn’t worth the hassle.

There are some wags in the police who say the CPS stands for the Criminal Protection Service. Given the increasingly shambolic performance by the Crown Prosecution Service you can see the jaded officers’ point.

We should be in no doubt, that the malaise within the Crown Prosecution Service over recent years has put the public at greater risk from violent and prolific criminals. Their inaction in the face of the crowds gathering on London’s streets over recent weeks has emboldened the mob.

The new Director of Public Prosecutions, Stephen Parkinson, started work this week. This change of leadership is an opportunity for substantial changes at the Crown Prosecution Service. The new DPP’s mission could hardly be more important.

David Spencer is the Head of Crime and Justice at Policy Exchange, and a former Detective Chief Inspector with the Metropolitan Police Service

