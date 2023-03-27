Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia
Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Australia's biggest casino operator Crown Resorts said on Monday it was investigating a data breach at its third-party file transfer service, GoAnywhere, in which hackers obtained a limited number of Crown's files.

"We were recently contacted by a ransomware group who claimed they have illegally obtained a limited number of Crown files," a spokesperson of the formerly listed firm said in a statement.

"We can confirm no customer data has been compromised and our business operations have not been impacted."

Suspicious activity at GoAnywhere was identified by U.S. cybersecurity firm Fortra nearly two months ago, that offers the service, and has impacted many organisations including mining giant Rio Tinto.

Crown's announcement comes hot on the heels of several other high profile cybersecurity breaches in the country in the recent past, including the latest at consumer finance firm Latitude Group.

Crown Resorts was bought out in a $6.3 billion deal by U.S. private equity giant Blackstone Inc last June.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • Scotland's ruling SNP picks new leader to succeed Sturgeon

    Scotland’s governing party will elect a new leader on Monday after a bruising five-week contest that exposed deep fractures within the pro-independence movement. The Scottish National Party is choosing a successor to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who unexpectedly stepped down last month after eight years as leader of the party and of Scotland’s semi-autonomous government. The SNP’s 72,000 members are choosing among Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and lawmaker Ash Regan.

  • ANZ CEO: Banking turmoil has potential to trigger financial crisis

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's CEO said on Monday the latest turmoil in the global banking system had the potential to trigger a financial crisis though it was early to predict it could bring one similar to that in 2008. Authorities around the world are on high alert for the fallout from the recent turmoil at banks following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank in the U.S. and the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse.

  • Greenland to stay in daylight saving time forever

    Residents of Greenland have switched to daylight saving time and moved their clocks one hour forward this weekend for the very last time. Unlike most of Europe, Greenlanders will leave their clocks untouched come autumn when daylight saving time ends. While Europe and the U.S. debates whether to stick to the twice-yearly practice, Greenland - a vast Danish semi-independent territory in the Arctic - has resolved to perennially remain only three hours behind Copenhagen and most other European countries instead of four.

  • More than 30 animals seized from Tennessee breeding mill for animal cruelty

    More than 30 animals were seized from a backyard breeding mill in Tennessee, where dogs, cats and chinchillas were found living in filthy conditions.

  • Passenger detained at LAX after opening plane’s emergency exit, deploying slide: police

    Authorities say the passenger was detained Saturday morning.

  • Google crisis grows as its ChatGPT competitor flops

    For years, Google’s cash cow search business kept it at the forefront of innovation.

  • Mississippi tornado leaves at least 23 dead

    STORY: Over 20 people have been killed and dozens wounded after a tornado and strong thunderstorms ripped across Mississippi late on Friday, according to the state’s emergency management agency, leaving hundreds without shelter. It’s left a trail of damage more than 100 miles long and parts of the state remain under tornado warning.Piles of twisted metal can be seen here in the western Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, which was hardest hit.The state’s emergency management agency said early Saturday morning that at least 23 are dead and four remain missing, and that can expect these numbers to change. The numbers were confirmed by Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Twitter, who also said that search and rescue teams were still active.Reeves declared a state of emergency in the affected areas, which he said would remain in effect until "this threat to public safety shall cease to exist."President Joe Biden described the images from Mississippi as "heartbreaking."He said in a statement that he had spoken with Reeves and offered his condolences and full federal support for the recovery.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) director Deanne Criswell told CNN that she would be traveling to Mississippi on Sunday to join those already on the ground, adding that the American Red Cross was setting up shelters.At least 24 reports of tornadoes were issued to the National Weather Service on Friday night and into Saturday morning by storm chasers and observers.The reports stretched from the western edge of Mississippi north through the center of the state and into Alabama.

  • Crimean occupiers are starting to panic, president’s permanent rep to Crimea says

    Russian occupiers in Crimea are beginning to panic, Tamila Tasheva, the Ukrainian President’s Permanent Representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea said in an interview with Radio NV on March 24.

  • Salesforce is shuttering Slack’s remote work research group Future Forum amid CEO Marc Benioff’s back-to-office push

    When Future Forum launched in 2020, its head wrote that “the sudden move to remote work provides the opportunity to question decades of orthodoxy about a 9-to-5, office-centric, homogeneous work culture.”

  • China's Baidu reveals more capabilities of AI-powered chatbot Ernie

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese search engine Baidu on Monday shared pre-recorded videos of its AI-powered chatbot Ernie summarising financial statements and producing powerpoint presentations, among other industry-focused capabilities. According to images shared by a Baidu spokesperson in a media-facing group on WeChat, China's most widely used messaging service, the Chinese chatbot has a wider range of skills than previously displayed when it was launched almost two weeks ago. Back then the ChatGPT-like product was shown to be competent at generating images with text prompts, composing poetry and producing audio in Chinese dialects.

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed with applause at Beijing conference sponsored by Chinese government

    Apple CEO Tim Cook received applause from the audience as he gave an upbeat speech at a tech conference in Beijing sponsored by the Chinese government.

  • India's Sun Pharma flags revenue hit from IT 'incident'

    Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd would see a revenue drop in a few of its businesses and incur some expenses due to an "IT security incident" that happened earlier this month. The effect of the incident on the drug major's IT systems included a breach of certain file systems and theft of some company and personal data, Sun Pharma said in a filing late on Sunday. Sun Pharma, known for its consumer healthcare products such as Revital vitamins and pain relief medicine Volini, posted a near 14% jump in total revenue from operations to 112.41 billion rupees ($1.37 billion) in the last quarter.

  • Trump rally goes silent after he attempts to mock DeSantis

    Former President Donald Trump was critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a weekend rally in Texas, but some of the speech fell flat on the audience in Waco.

  • Charles Barkley opens up about end of friendship with Michael Jordan

    Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has always been a straight shooter. His legendary candor has led to a successful broadcasting career, but it was also the catalyst that ended his friendship with Michael Jordan.

  • 'You chose the wrong person': video shows more details of Oklahoma Rep. Dean Davis arrest

    Police released additional camera footage from a patrol car of Rep. Dean Davis' arrest in Oklahoma City's Bricktown early Thursday.

  • Elon Musk Agrees on Who Is Responsible for America's Problems

    The current banking turmoil has revived the ghosts of the 2008 financial crisis, while the great unity around support for Ukraine at war with Russia is showing cracks.

  • Trump's own attorney says the former president's TruthSocial posts attacking Manhattan prosecutor ahead of possible indictment were 'ill-advised'

    "I'm not his social media consultant," Attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC's Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press."

  • CBS Sports names logical landing spots for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in potential trade

    CBS Sports named four logical landing spots for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in a potential trade

  • Mark Wahlberg and Jim Carrey among stars rushing to sell homes to beat new ‘mansion’ tax

    Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are rushing to sell their multi-million-dollar houses in Los Angeles before a new “mansion tax” kicks in on April 1.

  • We Can’t Stop Laughing at Prince George Cringing Over Little Brother Prince Louis’ Antics at the Platinum Jubilee

    Will we see more Louis hijinks at the Coronation?