Crown star Olivia Colman joins campaign calling for release of Briton jailed in Iran

British actress Olivia Colman has joined a campaign calling for the release of a British Iranian man imprisoned in Tehran, one of several dual nationals believed to be held as part of the Islamic Republic's “hostage diplomacy”.

Anoosheh Ashoori turned 67 in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison on Thursday, as his family and Amnesty International ambassador Colman demanded the Government do more to secure his release.

“It’s really important that we get people talking about Anoosheh’s plight and the urgent need for more action from the Government on his behalf,” said Colman.

Colman, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix drama The Crown, is campaigning alongside British-Iranian actor Nazanin Boniadi and British-Iranian comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

They previously called for the release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who faced a second trial in Tehran last month after completing her sentence on espionage charges.

Relatives of the detainees believe they are being held hostage by Iran in the hopes of pressuring the British government to repay a £400 million debt owed over the non-delivery of a contract for Chieftain tanks in 1979.

“How much longer do we have to wait and helplessly watch an innocent, family-loving man suffer at the hands of a government that is using him as a bargaining chip?” asked Mr Ashoori’s wife of 30 years Sherry Izadi, who lives in south London.

“Ordinary citizens should not suffer because of quarrels between governments. We need the UK government to take action now.”

Amnesty, which says Mr Ashoori is at risk of contracting Covid-19 in prison, called on the Government to extend to him “diplomatic protection”, making his case the subject of an official dispute between the UK and Iran.

“As we’ve seen with the case of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the UK hasn’t done as much as it should have done on behalf of its nationals who are being mistreated in Iran. It's time that this distressing pattern was reversed,” said Kate Allen, Director of Amnesty International UK.

In January, James Cleverly, the Middle East minister, told Parliament that the government was working “flat out to secure Mr Ashoori’s full and permanent release, as we do with all detained dual British nationals.”

He continued: “The Government continues to raise Mr Ashoori’s case at the most senior levels, and we discuss his situation at every opportunity with our Iranian counterparts.”

In February, Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said: "The use of arbitrary detention, particularly as a threat, or as a means to influence others, is cruel. It’s wrong. We continue, for example, to press for the immediate and permanent release of all arbitrarily detained dual British nationals in Iran."