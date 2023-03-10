A Croydon man straw purchased 17 firearms. Now he's facing prison time

A Croydon man was found guilty Wednesday of straw purchasing 17 firearms dating back over a decade, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Officials said Frederick Corneilius Brown Jr., 64, was found guilty Wednesday of 17 counts each of illegal firearms transfer and knowingly falsifying documents regarding handgun purchases.

What is straw purchasing?

Straw purchasing is when someone who can legally purchase a firearm does so with the intention of selling the weapon to someone who legally can not own one. People who are unable to legally have firearms include convicted felons, those who are convicted of domestic violence and people with a diagnosed mental illness.

Straw purchasing has been the focus on several investigations in both Montgomery County and Bucks County in recent years.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said prior to winning re-election in 2021, that his office would have a renewed focus on gun trafficking and straw purchases.

Late last month, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced the arrest of an eight-person gun trafficking ring that he alleged illegally sold 94 firearms throughout the region, including Bucks County.

What was Brown convicted of doing?

Brown, whose trial began Monday, was found guilty of purchasing 17 guns, dating back to 2011, and disposing of them without reporting them lost, stolen, or legally transferred to another person.

Three of the weapons he purchased were recovered from other people during other criminal investigations, the AG's office said. Authorities said many of the firearms purchased were a Taurus G2C 9mm pistols, which are frequently trafficked because of their cost and availability.

Brown was arrested in February 2022.

What's next in the case?

Brown, who has been in Bucks County Prison since March 2022, was taken back to the jail following his conviction Wednesday. He will be sentenced at a later date, however as of Friday no date has been scheduled yet.

The AG's office's gun violence task force worked with state police and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in the case.

“Straw purchases fuel the gun violence that plagues too many of our communities. If you buy a gun that ends up in the hands of a violent criminal, my Office will do everything in our power to ensure you face time in prison. This conviction is the result of collaboration between local and state agencies that are committed to making Pennsylvania safer from gun violence," said Pennsylvania State Attorney General Michelle Henry. "The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office was integral in this case, and I want to thank them for their efforts.”

