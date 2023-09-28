Croydon stabbing latest: First picture of girl, 15, killed on way to school

The victim has been named as Eliyanna Andam

The first picture has emerged of the 15-year-old schoolgirl who was stabbed to death on her way to school in South London.

She has been named locally as Eliyanna Andam, a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift, a private girls school in Croydon.

The girl was travelling to school when a row broke out between herself, her friends and other pupils from a local school, witnesses claim.

The argument is said to have spilt out of the number 60 bus and on to the pavement outside a shopping centre, where the girl was attacked by a young man at around 8.30am.

One girl was seen being held back, screaming: “That’s my best friend,” as she tried to push past the crowds to reach the wounded teenager.

12:10 PM BST

Police granted extra time to question suspect

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Croydon have been granted an extra 24 hours to question a suspect, PA News agency has reported.

A 17-year-old boy, who knew the victim, was arrested in New Addington just over an hour after the attack which took place on busy Wellesley Road at around 8.30am.

11:32 AM BST

The teenagers killed in London this year

11:12 AM BST

'No to stabbing, no to violence'

A sign appealing for an end to youth violence has been laid in Croydon - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A plea to end youth violence has been left among the tributes in Wellesley Road where a schoolgirl was stabbed to death on Wednesday morning.

Flowers, cards and candles have all been laid at an underpass near the Whitgift Centre.

10:49 AM BST

Parent - 'I haven't slept properly'

A mother who witnessed the moments after the 15-year-old was stabbed to death in Croydon has said she was unable to sleep last night.

The woman, who only gave her name as Iman, told the PA news agency: “I was driving past when I noticed that somebody was lying down on the floor.

“I drove round, parked up and tried to get as close as I could. Two young girls were saying it was a young lady and she had been stabbed in the neck.

“I haven’t really slept properly, because I still have that image of her lying there.”

The mother, from Streatham in south London, said she saw police officers at the scene take aside a bus driver who “looked like he was almost holding” the 15-year-old victim.

10:31 AM BST

Dozens of flowers left at scene of stabbing

Flowers left near the scene of the stabbing - James Manning/PA/James Manning/PA

More than 40 bunches of flowers have been laid close to where the girl was fatally stabbed as she made her way to school.

A number of cards and candles have also been placed at the scene on Wellesley Road in Croydon.

A letter addressed to the girl, who has been named locally as Eliyanna Andam, was also left among the tributes.

One card said: “Rest in peace angel condolences to your family at this very sad time.” Another said: “Rest in peace little princess so sad your life is taken away at your prime. You have touched my soul.”

A large police cordon is in place outside the Whitgift shopping centre on Wellesley Road. A bus remains inside the cordon.

10:20 AM BST

Aunt - 'We can’t comprehend heartbreak of the last 24 hours'

The victim's aunt

The aunt of murdered teenager Eliyanna Andam today spoke of her family’s “heartbreak” at the tragic death. Speaking from the family home just half a mile from the stabbing scene.

Her aunt Marian told The Mirror: “This is a tragedy. It hasn’t sunk in yet for my sister She wanted to be a lawyer. She went to a private school and had a great future ahead of her. My sister paid for her education.

“She was a lovely girl, loved gymnastics. She loved doing her hair. We are all devastated by this. We are a big family and we are all here for my sister.

“We are planning on putting out a further statement later. We can’t comprehend the heartbreak of the last 24 hours. She went to school and didn’t come home.”

10:16 AM BST

First picture of 15-year-old victim emerges

The girl was travelling to school when a row broke out between herself, her friends and other pupils from a local school, witnesses claim.

10:16 AM BST

The Telegraph will be providing live updates on the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in South London.

The victim has been named locally as Eliyanna Andam, a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift, a private girls school in Croydon.

