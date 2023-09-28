Croydon stabbing: Family of girl, 15, ‘did not arrive in time to say goodbye’

A private schoolgirl was stabbed to death by a teenage boy on Wednesday after she “rejected his flowers”, The Telegraph understands.

The 15-year-old – named locally as Eliyanna – was travelling to school in Croydon, south London, when a row broke out between herself, her friends and other pupils from a local school, witnesses claim.

The argument is said to have spilt out of the number 60 bus and on to the pavement outside a shopping centre, where the girl was attacked by a young man wielding a “sword-like knife” and “wearing all black” at around 8.30am.

Paramedics tried to save the teenager, who residents said had had a “fantastic future ahead of her”, but she died at the scene.

The suspect and Eliyanna are understood to have known each other.

One girl was seen being held back, screaming: “That’s my best friend,” as she tried to push past the crowds to reach the wounded teenager.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy not far from the scene of the attack around 75 minutes later.

Chevanice Thomas, from Croydon, said her friend witnessed the girl being attacked.

Relaying the account her friend gave her, she said: “He gave her the flowers and she threw them away. Her friends all dispersed when she went down. After that, the boy apparently stabbed her, blood gushing out and the police put pressure on it. She died on the spot.”

Beldine Kutima, who works at the Leonardo Hotel in Wellesley Road, where the incident took place, said: “One of our duty managers went to get the bus, but she came back in screaming and grabbing towels from the back room.

“She ran out there with bin bags and towels. She was crying and in shock.”

Michael Fyffe, an estate agent who saw the aftermath of the attack, said: “Two of the girl’s friends were there.

“One of the girls was screaming, ‘that’s my best friend’. She was trying to get past the crowds to the body. Everyone was trying to hold her back to let the ambulance crew do their jobs.”

‘Parents unable to say goodbye’

James Watkins, a youth worker, said friends informed the teenager’s family, who rushed to the scene, but were unable to get to their daughter before she died. “They were unable to say goodbye,” he said.

“They were in shock and devastated. It doesn’t feel real to them.”

Andrew Brown, chief executive of Croydon BME Forum, was called by his colleague who had seen the girl lying on the pavement as he walked to work.

The men were first and second on the scene and began doing CPR on her.

Mr Brown then rang the teenager’s mother, who was on her way to work when she was told what had happened.

He said: “I was just trying to get her to turn her car around and come back to Croydon. Thankfully I didn’t have to tell her that her daughter is dying, but I just told her to take her time to park the car safely and then the police went and got her and brought her down.”

The teenager was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift school, a 134-year-old girls’ school which charges fees of up to £19,350 a year.

‘Absolutely incredible young lady’

Anthony King from My Ends, a violence reduction organisation, said he had spoken to her family in the after-math of the attack. He said: “The family and extended family are devastated, heartbroken, I cannot articulate the tears and the genuine heartbreak at what took place this morning.

“She had a bright future ahead of her, she was in GCSE year, Year 11, and she was an absolutely incredible young lady, very articulate, really had a fantastic future ahead of her.”

A statement from the school said staff were “deeply shocked by the senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and valued friend and pupil”.

Devastated pupils were being collected from the school by parents throughout the afternoon, with students given permission to go home early and grieve in peace.

Teenager held in custody

Chief Supt Andy Brittain, the local police chief, confirmed that a 17-year-old was being held in custody. A note and flowers found at the scene were later taken away by police as evidence.

Mr Brittain said: “This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and I know the officers who responded, along with our emergency services colleagues, are devastated at the victim’s death.

“This is an emotion I share, and I know people across Croydon will be feeling the same. The victim’s family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at what must be an incredibly difficult time.”

He added: “We remain in the early stages of our investigation. However, based on what we know so far, we believe that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this offence.”

Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said: “It was moving and humbling to meet many members of the exceptional Croydon community who have come together in support of a family now dealing with the most unimaginable grief.”

“I cannot articulate the tears and genuine heartbreak at what took place this morning.”

