CRRUA addressing arsenic treatment facilities, says water safe to drink

The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority said it is addressing arsenic treatment facilities that serve Sunland Park and Santa Teresa that has resulted in discolored water in the industrial area and subdivisions north of Sunland Park.

In a press release posted on its website, Interim Executive Director Juan Carlos Crosby said the water is safe to drink, cook and bathe with and does not need to be boiled first.

According to the utility, the discoloration is due to sediments in the arsenic filter media that accumulated over time in the Santa Teresa Industrial Park Arsenic Treatment Plant.

More: Investigation finds Camino Real Regional Utility failed to keep drinking water safe

Crosby said maintenance issues prior to his appointment last month have resulted in the current issues. The utility is backwashing the arsenic filter media, which Crosby said should take place every two weeks.

“We discovered that regular backwashing did not occur as needed, so now we are having to do it every two days until sediment deposits in the filter media are removed," Crosby said in the release. "Until then, the water could appear discolored at times as the sediments are being disturbed during the backwash process.”

This week's notice comes after a report released by the New Mexico Environment Department in December of 2023 found that, the "do not drink order" that affected residents of Santa Teresa and Sunland Park in December was due to "systematic failures" of the regional water authority.

The NMED issued seven notices of violation to the utility in 2023 and only one had been resolved. Among the violations, there were four issued in December 2023.

A spokesman for CRRUA said the utility has taken additional steps in recent months.

"CRRUA has hired a state-certified, level 4 operator in both water, and wastewater, and has developed a short-term plan for addressing the issues, such as focusing first on areas most in need," CRRUA spokesman Udell Vigil wrote in an email to the Sun-News.

"The licensed operations contractor is providing training, and is implementing process controls for monitoring and record keeping and is ensuring proper operation of the system’s arsenic treatment plants. The contractor is working closely with NMED throughout the process.

"CRRUA also has its on-call engineer helping to develop a long-term training plan for operating the arsenic treatment facilities."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: CRRUA addressing arsenic treatment facilities, says water safe to drink