CRRUA hit with $251,000 civil penalty, resolves previous violations

The New Mexico Environment Department has issued a compliance order and civil penalties to the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority.

CRRUA has been under scrutiny from the state since a New Mexico Environment Department report found a "do not drink" order that affected residents of Santa Teresa and Sunland Park in December was due to "systematic failures" of the regional water authority.

On Feb. 2, Drinking Water Bureau Chief Joe Martinez issued two letters to CRRUA Interim Director JC Crosby.

According to a notice of violation, the utility failed to correct all significant deficiencies identified during the 2023 sanitary survey performed by the NMED. The CRRUA water system was required to complete corrective action and document it to the state by Jan. 31. According to the letter, the utility had yet to respond and would be required to notify customers of the violations within 30 days of the letter, and continue to post the public notice every three months until the deficiencies have been corrected.

According to NMED officials, the utility responded with the necessary documentation on Feb. 1, but was still issued a notice of violation for missing the deadline.

According to the administrative compliance order, also sent to Crosby on Feb. 2, the utility was assessed a $251,580 civil penalty for four violations.

According to the administrative compliance order, the utility failed to notify the state that three arsenic treatment plants were offline and intentionally bypassed for over a year, allowing untreated water into the distribution system. The utility also failed to notify customers of high pH levels as well as well as other violations from August 2019 and the first quarter of 2024.

As a result, the utility must meet a number of orders by the end of the month, such as correcting multiple undisclosed deficiencies and providing an updated Emergency Response Plan that will include communication strategies to notify the public.

The administrative compliance order allows for the utility to request a hearing. It was unclear this week if CRRUA would request a hearing.

"CRRUA is currently reviewing available options under the Administrative Order to determine an appropriate action," utility spokesman Udell Vigil wrote in an email to the Sun-News.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: $251,000 civil penalty assessed to Camino Real Regional Utility Authority