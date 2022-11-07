100

Crucial battle for Kherson could be settled soon; Russia losing aircraft faster than they can be replaced: Live updates

John Bacon and Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY
Clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces near the southern city of Kherson over the next two to three weeks could determine control of the only regional capital Russia has seized since its invasion began in February, according to a Defense official.

Elsewhere, battle lines appear to have stabilized in the north near Kharkiv and in central Ukraine as winter nears, according to the official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity. Both sides continue to fire enormous amounts of artillery rounds, the official said. Russians fire about 20,000 shells per day, while Ukraine counters with as many as 7,000.

Ukraine will continue to require U.S. and western allies to continue supplying it with artillery cannons and ammunition, the official said.

The Russians have been unable to destroy any of about 20 immensely useful, rocket-assisted artillery systems known as HIMARS. The Pentagon and other allies began providing Ukraine with the truck-mounted weapons over the summer. Ukrainians have used the artillery system, which can strike targets more than 40 miles away with accuracy, to destroy supply depots and command posts.

Latest developments:

►Ukraine officials did not immediately comment on claims by Russian-installed officials in occupied Donetsk that Ukrainian forces on Monday shelled the regional capital with HIMARS rocket launchers.

►Ukraine’s presidential office said that Russian strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region targeted a cultural center, farmers’ warehouses and private residences. Three people died and seven were wounded.

A Ukrainian flag with messages of support for cities of eastern Ukraine hangs from a destroyed Russian tank displayed in downtown Kyiv on Nov. 7, 2022.
White House, Kremlin reportedly have had talks aimed at easing tensions

A top Biden administration official has held secret talks with influential aides to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a push to ease the rising tensions between Washington and Moscow, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The Journal, citing U.S. officials and authorities in other Western nations, said White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan sought to derail escalation of the war amid concerns that Russia might resort to nuclear weapons if its battlefield struggles using conventional warfare continue, according to the Journal.

Sullivan reportedly has had an unknown number of discussions with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign-policy adviser to Putin, and Nikolai Patrushev, head of the Russian leader's  security council.

The Kremlin has walked back its nuclear rhetoric in recent days. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, in its most recent assessment said Putin’s alarming nuclear references last month "failed to generate the degree of fear within the Ukrainian government" that the Kremlin likely intended.

"Key Kremlin officials began collectively de-escalating their rhetoric regarding the use of nuclear weapons in early November," after Putin said Russian leaders have never discussed the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Warren Buffett's son meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Howard Buffett, son of iconic billionaire philanthropist Warren Buffett, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday. Zelenskyy, in a Telegram post, said he thanked Buffett for supporting a "kitchen factory" project initiated by Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska to provide hot meals at schools. The possibility of Buffett's participation in the Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine was also considered, Zelenskyy said. He also presented Buffett with the Order of Yaroslav the Wise "for his support of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" and his contributions toward drawing support for Ukrainian around the world.

Britain says Russia is losing planes faster than it can replace them

Russia appears to be losing planes and helicopters faster than it can build them, the British Defense Ministry said in its most recent assessment of the war. The assessment cites a Ukraine claim that Russia had lost about 278 aircraft during the war, more than twice the number lost in the decade-long Soviet-Afghan War – although the assessment notes that British authorities cannot independently verify the figures.

The time required for training pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate combat air capability, the assessment says, adding that both situations are not likely to change in the next several months.

"Russia’s continued lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training, loss of experienced crews, and heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones," the assessment says.

4.5 million Ukrainians have no power, millions more face rolling blackouts

More than 4.5 million people in Ukraine are without power and millions more face rolling blackouts this week as the war-battered nation races to patch an energy infrastructure being relentlessly pounded by Russian missile and drone strikes. Rolling blackouts in Kyiv, a city of 3 million people now facing some of Ukraine's most dire power challenges, are starting at 6 a.m. Low temperatures in Kyiv are forecast to dip below freezing next week.

The intentional outages are also underway in Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, the state-owned Ukrenergo said Monday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukrainians not to expect the Russian attacks on energy to ease.

"The terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on our infrastructure," Zelenskyy said in an address to his nation. "First of all, energy.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live Ukraine updates: Crucial battle for Kherson could be settled soon

