It's Crucial to Enroll in Your Company's 401(k). Here's Why — and How to Do It

Today I’d like to introduce someone important to me. Her name is Farmer Julez. She has brown hair, lives in a forest and exists only in the iPhone game Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley is like a cross between FarmVille and Pokémon, and I’m obsessed with it. Farmer Julez is my character. Every day, she wakes up, harvests crops, feeds the chickens, milks the cows, chills with townspeople and goes to bed. It’s very soothing. There are no penalties for failing challenges or missing deadlines — Farmer Julez does what she wants on her own time, on her own land. The hardest parts are fishing and flirting.

Her 8-bit life seems great, but I do sometimes worry about her. I know Farmer Julez has two goats, but what about health insurance? The farm is doing well now, but does she have an emergency fund if all the peppers suddenly die? Does she even contribute to a 401(k)?

I’m kidding but also curious. In the real world, is it a terrible idea to not have a 401(k)? How do they work, anyway? What should I do to manage mine?

I called Katie Taylor, vice president of thought leadership at Fidelity Investments, with my questions (I conveniently left out my passion for virtual farming). She started by defining 401(k) as a workplace savings account that helps people plan for retirement.

“It is an opportunity for people to save on a pretax basis right out of their paycheck,” she says. “It’s different than a short-term savings or checking account in that you don’t generally take money out once you put it in.”

401(k)s are employer-sponsored, meaning whatever company I work for manages the behind-the-scenes stuff. They’re more common at larger businesses than small ones and have become “one of the most coveted benefits you can have,” as Taylor puts it. (Ditto 403(b)s, which are similarly structured retirement accounts for nonprofit entities.)

Some employers automatically enroll new hires in a 401(k), which is nice because then they don’t miss the money coming out of their paychecks. Others offer employer matching, which means they contribute the same amount employees do up to a certain percentage.

Taylor said that ideally I’d be saving between 10% and 15% of my income, but if I can’t swing that I should at least max out the match. Otherwise, “it’s like leaving free money on the table,” she adds.

As you might expect, the sum grows over time. The average 401(k) balance for millennials is $29,000, according to Fidelity. For Gen X, it’s $115,400, and for boomers it’s $198,000.

I can choose how my money gets invested, but because I’m new to this, Taylor said a target date fund is a good option. Basically, I put in the year I’m going to retire and the fund invests in stocks and bonds for me. It manages the equity allocation based on how close I am to that date, becoming more conservative with risks as I age.

Harris Nydick, a registered investment advisor with CFS Investment Advisory Services in New Jersey, told me that if my company offers a 401(k), I should absolutely take advantage of it. There’s no excuse not to… unless I need that money to fulfill basic needs like buying food, shelter and clothing. (Alas, $18 glitter eyeshadow from Sephora does not count as a basic need.)

It might seem like a pain to sacrifice my hard-earned dollars now, but it’ll be worth it later on.

“We’re all about YOLO and FOMO,” he says. “We coined a term, HYPFTIR: How You Payin’ for That in Retirement?”

Nydick, who co-wrote a book about 401(k)s, said it’s crucial that I prepare for the future. Part of that is trying not to touch those savings until I’m older. It is possible to pull money out of my 401(k) early and/or borrow against it, but I shouldn’t unless I’m really desperate. People who tap into their stash before age 59 ½ have to pay state and federal income taxes AND incur a 10% penalty.