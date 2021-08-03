Crude Oil Steadies as Investors Size Up Delta’s Threat to Demand

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sharon Cho
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.

West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% higher after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in the world’s biggest crude market China. Among moves this week, residents in the capital, Beijing, were advised not to leave the city.

In Indonesia, the biggest gasoline importer in Asia, restrictions have been extended in some regions until Aug. 9, President Joko Widodo said late on Monday. Even before that decision, the impact on energy demand was clear as imports of motor fuel fell by about a quarter, while local usage dwindled.

Crude rallied strongly in the first half as the roll-out of vaccines allowed major economies to reopen, boosting oil demand and draining the glut built up during the initial wave of the pandemic. The pace of gains slowed in July as delta began to pose a greater challenge, while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries pushed ahead with restoring more output.

“Oil has defied gravity so far this year, but the delta variant’s impact has started to cap its advance,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “It does look as though Asian oil consumption has started to dither and prices will probably consolidate until there is a clearer picture.”

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, three core OPEC oil exporters in the Middle East, boosted crude shipments to multimonth highs in July. At present, the alliance plans to raise collective output by 400,000 barrels a day each month until all of its halted production has been revived.

In China, delta has breached the some of the strictest virus defenses in the world. A total of 61 new cases were tallied on Aug. 2, a day after the nation logged the biggest number of local infections from the current outbreak. Those affected came from areas including Hunan, Hubei, Henan, Beijing and Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission. Elsewhere in Asia, Thailand reported almost new 19,000 infections.

Brent’s prompt time spread was 71 cents a barrel in backwardation. Although that’s a bullish pattern, with near-term prices above those further out, it’s down from 96 cents a barrel one week ago.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back

    Crude oil markets have fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Monday to kick off the week on the back foot. That being said, we clean economic numbers out of China are not helping the situation.

  • Exclusive: Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures - sources

    Financial firms including British insurer Prudential, lenders Citi and HSBC and BlackRock Real Assets are devising plans to speed the closure of Asia's coal-fired power plants in order to lower the biggest source of carbon emissions, five people with knowledge of the initiative said. The novel proposal, which includes the Asian Development Bank (ADB), offers a potentially workable model and early talks with Asian governments and multilateral banks are promising, the sources told Reuters.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • Oil ends more than 3% lower after weaker China, U.S. economic readings

    Oil futures start August on a down note Monday, under heavy pressure after disappointing data on activity in China and the U.S., worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and rising output by OPEC+ producers.

  • New bill would allow police to sue protesters, collect money

    A long debate continued at the Nassau County legislature on Monday. They are considering controversial legislation that would allow police officers to sue protesters and collect financial damages.

  • India’s central bank has been focused on reviving economic growth during Covid, but what about inflation?

    While the RBI has been trying to help the economy grow during the pandemic, economists point to the fact that Covid-19 has also pushed up inflation, and so it needs attention as well.

  • Companies Pay New Workers Higher Wages, and Current Employees Ask, ‘What About Us?’

    Companies across the U.S. are raising the pay floor for new employees in a difficult hiring market, prompting longtime workers to reassess their own compensation and get more.

  • Why investors must begin to think about crypto investing from a tax perspective

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Partner, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss new crypto reporting requirements in the updated infrastructure bill and what that means for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • The Canadian Dollar: What Every Forex Trader Needs To Know

    Canada is becoming an increasingly viable alternative to the U.S. dollar making it more important in the forex market.

  • Dow stages 360-point U-turn and stocks end mostly lower as investors point to worries about COVID’s delta variant

    U.S. stock indexes relinquish solid gains Monday and stocks end mostly lower as persistent concerns about the spread of the COVID-19's delta variant create an excuse for modest selling in the first trading day for equity markets in August.

  • Crude Declines as the Delta Variant Threatens Global Oil Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled by the most in two weeks as a fast-spreading delta variant posed a threat to demand and as economic data out of China signaled a slowdown.Futures in New York declined 3.6% on Monday. The virus is clouding the outlook for consumption as China faced a fresh outbreak and infections in Sydney matched a record. Amid the surge in cases, barrels from some key OPEC producers are hitting the market, also causing concern. Meanwhile, data indicated that China’s economic activity

  • Crypto sector sees outflows for fourth week in a row, CoinShares data shows

    Cryptocurrency investment products and funds posted outflows for a fourth consecutive week, the bulk of which came from bitcoin products, which also experienced its fourth straight weekly outflow, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Monday. Crypto outflows hit $19.5 million in the week ended July 30, with bitcoin reaching $19.7 million in outflows. Other crypto and digital investment products such as Ripple and Polka Dot, however, did show minor inflows for the week.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

    Fox News Media said it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Supreme Court (read it here) against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged […]

  • Can older workers command a better salary when switching jobs?

    After weeks and a mind-numbing series of seven or eight interviews with a cast of company characters from a recruiter to a hiring manager, a senior manager, potential co-workers and on down the line, you were selected for the position. It’s a shadow of what you earned in your previous job. “Can I negotiate?” It’s a question I get asked a lot by older job seekers.

  • Climate crisis has cost Colorado billions – now it wants oil firms to pick up the bill

    ExxonMobil and Suncor face lawsuits in the western state but big oil’s apologists say the US consumer is to blame for emissions Burned buses at the Colorado Mountain Ranch in the historic town of Gold Hill in the Fourmile Canyon fire area in Boulder, Colorado, attest to the effects of a devastating wildfire, Photograph: Craig F Walker/Denver Post/Getty Images More than a decade after the Fourmile Canyon blaze drove even the firefighters out of Gold Hill, blackened hillsides and scorched trees at

  • Fox Business Network Employee Sues Network, Claims Larry Kudlow Made Racist, Sexist Remarks

    An employee of the Fox Business Network has sued the network, claiming host Larry Kudlow made racist and sexist remarks and accusing senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano of sexual harassment, in a complaint filed in New York. The lawsuit from plaintiff John Fawcett was filed by Ty Clevenger, who is also representing the former Fox News anchor Ed Henry in a defamation lawsuit filed last month against the network and its CEO Suzanne Scott. The complaint states that Fawcett first started worki

  • US Company Sues 'Collusive' Ocean Carriers, Alleging Price Manipulation

    A U.S. manufacturer is accusing two of the world's largest ocean carriers of reneging on its container service contract for imports from Asia so that the carriers can instead charge other shippers exorbitant transportation rates on the spot market. In a complaint filed on Wednesday with the Federal Maritime Commission, Easton, Pennsylvania-based MCS Industries, a maker of household furnishings, also accuses China's COSCO Shipping Lines, Switzerland's MSC Mediterranean Shipping, and their competi

  • China’s Top Steel Body Expects Wider Output Cuts as Demand Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- China may face wider crude-steel output cuts as the nation moves to reduce emissions in key sectors, a top industry body said.There will be more notable reductions in crude steel output along with government-led environmental checks, the China Iron & Steel Association said on its Wechat channel on Sunday, outlining the prospects for the steel market in the second half. Daily crude-steel output at major mills fell 5.6% in the first ten days of July from June, with most of the cuts

  • US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated

    Employers are losing patience with unvaccinated workers. For months, most employers relied on information campaigns, bonuses and other incentives to encourage their workforces to get the COVID-19 shot. Now, a growing number are imposing rules to make it more onerous for employees to refuse, from outright mandates to requiring the unvaccinated to undergo regular testing.