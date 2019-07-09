Hunter DeRensis, Matthew Petti

Politics, Europe

Washington’s special relationship with London just got a little more “special.”

Cruel Britannia: The Row Between Trump and the Ambassador

President Donald Trump announced in a Monday afternoon Twitter salvo on that he would “no longer deal with” British ambassador Kim Darroch, who had criticized the president as “uniquely dysfunctional” in recently leaked comments from 2017. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt responded that Trump’s comments were “disrespectful and wrong.” He added that if he becomes prime minister, then “our ambassador stays.” With his comments, Hunt waded into the mounting controversy over Darroch's remarks. But at a moment when Britain is flailing inits attempt to reach a sucesssful Brexit, the pound continues to sink, and a leadership crisis has engulfed the Tory party, the dispute with Trump comments at a particularly awkward moment for the United Kingdom. It would appear to confirm rather than ease apprehensions about Whitehall's ability to conduct diplomacy successfully. Perhaps Boris Johnson, who is the leading candidate to become prime minister, can restore the special relationship and strike a trade deal with Trump. But for now, relations look like they will be rockier than ever.

Darroch had questioned the U.S. president’s mental capabilities in a secret June 2017 cable to British national security advisor Mark Sedwill, calling Trump “clumsy and inept” and warning that the Trump administration could “end in disgrace.” Likening the president to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character in The Terminator, the ambassador claimed that Trump could “emerge from the flames, battered but intact,” but also warned that the United States may “do some profoundly damaging things to the world trade system” or engage in an ill-advised military intervention.

