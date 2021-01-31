The Cruel Solution to ‘Beautify’ a Historic Russian City

Anna Nemtsova
Johannes Eisele/Getty
Johannes Eisele/Getty

NIZHNY NOVGOROD—The Volga River was asleep under a thick blanket of snow, the endless forest on the far side also frosted in silver. On a recent weekend, figures of fishermen, each perched by their holes in the ice, looked like black birds from the top of the river’s right bank. If you travel to Nizhny Novgorod and need a place to meet a friend, don’t think twice: meet next to the George Tower, in the ancient castle originally founded here by prince Yuri II of Vladimir in the 13th century. This year the city celebrates its 800th anniversary.

There are always people here admiring the view, watching the sun setting over the Strelka, or the arrow cape, the crossing point of two of Europe’s giant rivers, the Volga and Oka. The Yellow Cathedral of Alexander Nevsky is the landmark on the tip of the cape, along with a soccer stadium constructed specially for the World Cup's matches in 2018. Thousands of foreign fans traveled to Nizhny Novgorod that summer from all over the world—some of the best hipster bars still have signs in Latin letters: Hophead, Rebel, Boroda, or Show Me Bar.

The wall of the fortress and its firing ports runs down a steep hill to the embankment, where couples dance tango and salsa on warm evenings. Russian poets and writers including Alexander Pushkin, Maksim Gorky, Vladimir Korolenko, Boris Sadovsky, and Ivan Rukovishnikov admired this view of the river and the Taiga forest that covers the opposite bank, all the way to the horizon. Sadly, many houses and neighborhoods are falling apart these days. Right before the New Year, the city managers found a quick solution to clean up for the 800-year anniversary: demolish the run-down districts. The news broke many hearts of historians, ethnographers, volunteers of the Tom Sawyer movement, which is struggling to preserve and restore the old buildings.

Russian volunteers restore old buildings all across the country. They call their movement Tom Sawyer Fest, after Mark Twain’s character, who turned the difficult task into a game, organized his friends to whitewash his aunt's fence and had fun. Russian Tom Sawyer goes around the country, fixing valuable wooden houses in 26 regions, including Siberian and Ural cities. Nizhny Novgorod volunteers have fixed seven historical buildings with wooden ornaments, carved decorations.

Nizhny Novgorod’s history is Russia’s history. The Volga was Russia’s main road ever since it was the Vikings’ trade route to Central Asia. In the 16th century, the forces of Ivan the Terrible rolled their heavy cannon to Kazan to fight and free Russia from the Mongol yoke. Some of Tsar Ivan’s heavy cannon sank, together with soldiers, under thin ice just 16 kilometers from Nizhny Novgorod on an unusually warm winter day. In the next century, the city’s nobility and merchants collected money for a volunteer army and expelled Polish-Lithuanian forces from Moscow, putting an end to the Smuta, or the Time of Troubles, a Russian political crisis of an earlier era.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Handout</div>
Handout

The Marriott hotel on the pedestrian Pokrovka avenue ($60) would be a perfect location for exploring the castle, the local Kremlin, in its current form designed by an Italian architect, Pietro Francesco, in 1500. There is a hip modern art museum, Arsenal, inside the castle. The city is planning to reconstruct the 19th century funicular by this summer—it will take passengers down the hill to another magnet in the old city, Rozhdestvenskaya Avenue.

Starting from 1816, Nizhny Novgorod was a home for Europe’s largest market of goods from China, India, and Persia: the giant Yarmarka, or fair, held on the cape, welcomed merchants, inventors, engineers from all over the world. Luckily, the elegant Yarmarka building, now a department store, and the Yarmarka cathedral by the architect Auguste de Montferrand have survived many generations of demolishing projects.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Handout</div>
Handout

American engineers from Ford Motor Company came to the city in the 1930s and built a giant automobile factory, the Gorky Automotive Works. There was an American Village, full of foreigners, near the factory. During the war, Nazis bombed the factory for it produced too many strategic weapons and tanks. After the war the ancient city was renamed Gorky, after the writer Maksim Gorky, but the word translates as “bitter.” Soviet authorities closed the city, so no foreigners could spy on its military factories. The KGB sent the Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov on exile to Gorky—his museum is a must-see. In this era, ships on the Volga with foreign tourists passed by this city of 1.5 million only at nighttime, as if the city didn’t exist.

The first post-Perestroika governor Boris Nemtsov opened Gorky to foreign tourists and gave the city back its original name, Nizhny Novgorod. Margaret Thatcher visited the city to praise the work by the young and promising reformer governor. But corrupt officials eventually replaced Nemtsov, who became a leading opponent of Vladimir Putin. Nemtsov was assassinated outside the wall of the Kremlin in Moscow in February 2015. “You can only love the city, if you spent your childhood there, if you kissed a girl for the first time on that corner; then you would never think of demolishing that street,” Nemtsov told me in 2012.

Tourists are not attracted to newly built glassy malls or concrete blocks—they are the same all over the world. Visitors like Nizhny’s old town, where windows and doors of late 18th, early 19th century graceful palaces, display the original beauty of Russian historical architecture. From your meeting point, go across the Minin square, to the pedestrian Pokrovka Avenue towards small islands of old wooden and stone houses that remain, and are now battlefields between historic preservationists, ethnographers, and activists on one side and developers on the other. Sadly, the city administration is rapidly “cleaning up” the city center before the birthday in August.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Handout</div>
Handout

It is hard to recognize some of the old districts: apartment blocks, giant shiny malls and office buildings have replaced some graceful old streets of original wooden architecture on Sennaya and Liadova squares. The entire 19th century New Soldiers’ Slaboda district will disappear this year.

Local historians call for the government not to destroy history, since this is where Russia’s soul lives. “Time works against us, if not for the anniversary, we would have probably managed to save more buildings from destruction,” a local defender of architecture, Anna Davydova, said in an interview. “The city decided to demolish 140 decrepit buildings. The authorities say some wooden buildings are too old, too rotten, and too expensive to be preserved.” The city defenders argue that there is nothing more valuable than original architecture. The Tom Sawyer volunteers group is finding charity funding to restore the old buildings; they just need time.

The number of young people embracing their cultural heritage is growing. Hopefully vibrant local civil society will manage to find understanding in their dialogue with authorities. Before saying goodbye to Nizhny Novgorod, return to your meeting point, where artists come to paint the most spectacular sunsets over the meeting point of two powerful rivers.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Biden calls for urgent passage of $1.9trn Covid relief as Democrats aim to bypass Republicans in Congress

    Lawmakers can muscle through coronavirus aid that is critical to administration’s response to public heath crisis

  • Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home

    A couple and their two young children were found dead in a home Saturday in northeast Oklahoma in what police said appears to be a triple murder-suicide, the Tulsa World reported. Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner said the mother of an adult male victim arrived at the home in a mobile home park about 2:30 p.m. and found her son, her grandchildren and the children’s mother dead.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • Russia warns against planned opposition protests

    Russian police have issued a strong warning against participating in protests planned for Sunday to call for the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin's most prominent foe. (Jan. 30)

  • Filipino American Father, Daughter Electrocuted by Downed Power Lines in LA

    A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.

  • Biden news – live: Trump lawyers quit before impeachment trial as president says he’s ‘just getting started’

    Latest developments from Washington DC and beyond

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Indian farmers begin hunger strike amid fury against Modi

    Indian farmers taking part in more than two months of protest against new agriculture laws began a daylong hunger strike Saturday, as they sought to reaffirm the peaceful nature of their movement following recent violent clashes with police. Farmer leaders said the hunger strike was timed to coincide with the death anniversary of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, who was famed for his nonviolent resistance to colonial rule.

  • Family of Florida teen body-slammed by school officer demands his firing

    “(We’re) just angry and want justice to be served," said the mother of Taylor Bracey.

  • China crackdown prompts thousands to flee Hong Kong as U.K. opens new visa scheme

    About 7,000 Hong Kongers have fled to the U.K. since China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong and the British government expects more than 300,000 to obtain extended residency rights over the next five years, per AP.Why it matters: The announcement comes as the U.K. opened the new visa scheme Sunday — a day after China said it would no longer recognize Hong Kongers' British National Overseas (BNO) passports as valid travel documents or proof of identity, escalating tensions between the two countries.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.Driving the news: The U.K. government announced last July when the security law passed a new path to British citizenship for Hong Kongers who qualify for the BNO status, which was granted to those living in the city before the British government handed its former colony back to China in 1997. * Under the offer, these Hong Kongers and their dependents have the right to remain in the United Kingdom for five years, during which time they can work or study. * They would then be allowed to apply for "settled status" and, after an additional year, citizenship, Axios Dave Lawler notes.The big picture: Some Hong Kongers told AP they're leaving because they're worried they'll be punished for backing the pro-democracy protest movement — which has seen several prominent figures either arrested or imprisoned in recent months. * "Many others" said China's erosion of the high degree of autonomy they previously enjoyed had become "unbearable," and they their children to have better future. * "Most say they don't plan to ever go back," AP notes.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemicSouth Carolina GOP censures Republican congressman over impeachment vote

  • Relatives of Manson 'family' murder victims outraged by DA's new policy

    Kay Martley said she was stunned by the Los Angeles County DA’s decision to stop opposing parole for the Manson follower convicted of killing her cousin.

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • China temporarily bars entry of foreigners travelling from Canada

    China has temporarily banned entry of foreign nationals travelling from Canada, even if they hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, the Chinese consulate in Toronto said. "All foreign nationals who hold valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters and reunion are temporarily not allowed to enter China from Canada," the consulate said in a statement on its website on Saturday. Entry with diplomatic and service visas will not be affected, it said.

  • Ireland 'was considering' playing Biden card to force EC to back down

    Ireland might have been planning to pull Joe Biden into the border row, European diplomats speculated on Saturday. Irish officials may have threatened to use their government’s connection to the US president to force an about-turn from the European Commission. The EU’s border threat, which Dublin was not warned about, sparked a tense call between Michael Martin, the Irish taoiseach, and Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president. Diplomats in Brussels suggested Dublin could have “picked up the Batphone to Biden” or reminded Mrs Von der Leyen of the president’s attachment to Ireland and the peace process. Mr Biden has Irish roots and has regularly warned the UK against erecting a hard border in Ireland. The commission’s move was greeted with outrage in Dublin as the Irish government had previously persuaded it that no hard border on the island had to be one of the foundations of the final Brexit agreement.

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down vaccine site

    One of the largest vaccination sites in the country temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported.

  • Former BC Student Accused of Talking Boyfriend Into Suicide Before Graduation Will Face Trial

    Inyoung You, the former Boston College student who allegedly encouraged her then-boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in May 2019, will now face trial. Court decision: Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied the motion to dismiss the charges against You, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins via the Boston Herald. “Judge Roach denied the motion dismiss on the theory of ‘manslaughter by commission,’ finding that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life,” Rollins said.