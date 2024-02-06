Cruel, unusual or corporal? SC Supreme Court visits firing squad, electric chair again

The South Carolina Supreme Court returned today to hear a now almost two-year long debate over whether firing squad and electric chair are prohibited as execution methods by the state’s constitution.

In Jan. 2023, the high court remanded a trial judge’s order that challenged the constitutionality of the methods and requested further discovery into the South Carolina Department of Correction’s efforts to obtain drugs for the lethal injection. The department struggled for more than a decade to secure drugs for executions. However, during last year’s legislative session the state passed a shield law that would protect the identities of pharmaceutical companies and drug manufacturers who provided drugs for lethal injection, a move lawmakers saw critical to resume executions.

In Sept. 2023, SCDC Director Bryan Stirling submitted an affidavit stating the agency had finally acquired pentobarbital, a common sedative used in lethal injection executions, after making over 1,300 contacts in search of the drugs.

It was submitted along with a motion to vacate the order declaring the state’s other methods of execution unconstitutional and to dismiss the case entirely. With lethal injection drugs now available, the attorneys representing SCDC and Gov. McMaster said the case is moot.

But the justices still wanted to know more. The court requested to rehear arguments on both methods as well as ones concerning any impact the shield statute has on the matter.

Judge Jocelyn Newman talks with Daniel Plyler, attorney for SCDC, right, Josh Kendrick, attorney for the plaintiff, left, for the trial regarding the state's death penalty, at Richland County Courthouse, in Columbia, Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

While many of the arguments on Feb. 6 mostly mirrored ones previously presented to the high court on whether the firing squad and electric chair can be considered cruel, unusual and corporal punishment under the state’s constitution, justices inquired more about SCDC’s protocols on securing drugs for lethal injection. Depending on the court’s decision, the method may be the only one left.

Little is known about the state’s execution protocols to begin with, and the passage of the shield law created concern about the efficacy of pharmaceuticals used in lethal injections. States with similar laws have seen a myriad of problems with untested or expired drugs that have led to botched executions.

"Surely there's some method that the state would employ to verify that what is about to be used to carry out the death sentence is, in fact, the medication, the drug that is supposed to be used," "Justice John Cannon Few posed during the debate.

The case against SC's death penalty: Does it violate the state's constitution?

Cruel, unusual or corporal, should state adopt evolving standard of decency?

In Sept. 2022, circuit judge Jocelyn Newman found the firing squad and electric chair unconstitutional following a week-long trial the month before. The case presented to Newman was filed by nonprofit Justice 360 on behalf of four condemned men on South Carolina’s death row, three of which who've exhausted all other avenues for appeal.

The case challenged 2021 legislation that made the default method of execution the electric chair, with the firing squad as the alternative.

"In 2021, South Carolina turned back the clock and became the only state in the country in which a person may be forced into the electric chair if he refuses to elect how he will die. In doing so, the General Assembly ignored advances in scientific research and evolving standards of humanity and decency," Newman’s order read.

Physicians and former medical examiners presented as expert witnesses intensely debated pain and consciousness during the trial in 2022. They offered insight into how electricity impacted the body and how long it would take someone to become unconscious when shot by a firing squad.

John Wikswo, a professor from Vanderbilt University who was submitted as an expert on how electricity impacts the human body as a physicist, said from his research there is no scientific evidence electrocution causes instantaneous or painless death.

Still, during their second round of arguments to the state Supreme Court, attorneys for the state and SCDC presented some of the same debate presented in the original trial – do the methods violate the state constitution’s ban on cruel, corporal or unusual punishment the way its founders intended?

In-depth: Questions, issues still to be resolved in years-long case against death penalty in SC

Because the state constitution bans any of those forms of punishment, it provides even greater protections than the U.S. Constitution ban against cruel and unusual punishment.

The plaintiffs originally claimed the firing squad was unusual due to how infrequently it's been used in U.S. history, only 130 times since 1700. Since 1976, the firing squad has only been used three times and only in Utah.

"The firing squad has been consistently authorized in at least some American jurisdictions for more than 400 years," William Grayson Lambert, senior counsel for McMaster, argued Tuesday. “States are beginning to add the firing squad as an approved method. So, since I was here last, Idaho has become the fifth state to approve the firing squad is a method of execution, and it did so after it struggled to get lethal injection drugs.”

“In the last 50 years, only Utah has used the firing squad,” Justice John Kittridge rebutted. "And after the horrific episode that happened 2008 [or] 2010, they haven’t done it since."

Attorneys submitted autopsy reports from the execution of Ronnie Lee Gardner who was put to death by firing squad in Utah in 2010.

Randy Gardner, brother of Ronnie Lee Gardner, who was executed by firing squad in Utah, stands with opponents of South Carolina's death penalty at the statehouse Wednesday.

“We saw the pictures and the pictures are bloody, but that doesn't mean that it was a horrific episode in the sense of the execution was somehow botched,” Lambert said.

The term corporal, a unique prohibition in South Carolina’s constitution, was defined by John Blume, an attorney representing the condemned men, as mutilation to the body.

“Firing squad mutilates the body, there’s no question about that,” Blume said.

Justices asked Blume whether the evolution of the number of states adopting the firing squad, although it hasn’t been used, should be considered in how it may or may not be unusual.

“Is it your job in this court to decide, what are you going to tolerate in South Carolina?” Blume said.

When Lambert provided the definition of cruel during his arguments, Chief Justice Donald Beatty asked if a form of punishment could become cruel over time.

Shield law and accountability: SC once obtained execution drugs overseas.

In their brief, attorneys for SCDC and the state urged the court not to apply an “evolving standards of decency test” in consideration of the case. The standard was used when both Nebraska and Georgia found the electric chair an unconstitutional method of execution.

Instead, Lambert referenced the "Glossip test" established in 2015 by the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of Richard Glossip, a condemned man on death row in Oklahoma.

"It requires a condemned inmate to prove that there is an alternative and readily feasible, feasibly implemented method of execution that will significantly reduce a severe risk of substantial pain," Lambert said.

In Glossip v. Gross, the U.S. Supreme Court also determined there was "some risk of pain" inherent in any method execution. The Court held that “the Constitution does not require the avoidance of all risk of pain."

"If capital punishment is constitutional, there must be a constitutional means of carrying out that punishment,” Lambert said.

Daniel Plyler, attorney for SCDC speaks with his team during the trial regarding the state's death penalty, at Richland County Courthouse, in Columbia, Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

State, SCDC say federal regulations for lethal injection secrecy law, others weary

On Tuesday, Justices also pushed attorneys on what level transparency SCDC should have when it comes to disclosing information about lethal injection drugs.

Attorneys representing the condemned men have conceded in court filings that lethal injection using a single dose of pentobarbital is constitutional if properly administered using reliable and effective drugs.

But the shield law passed in May 2023 states that any identifying information about a person or entity that participates in the planning or administration of an execution will be confidential, even through legal discovery.

Only months after the legislation passed, SCDC’s director Stirling stated that the Department was able to obtain pentobarbital after making 1,300 contacts in search of the drug. Among those were "manufacturers, suppliers, compounding pharmacies, other States’ Departments of Corrections and potential sources that the Department learned about from the relationships that Department employees have with other individuals in penological institutions," Stirling said.

Investigation: SC death penalty cases are in court for years. More than half end up reversed.

But proponents against the shield law said similar legislation across the country has created a “black hole” of information around execution protocols. In other states, the use of shield laws has concealed problems with corrections protocols that were only revealed once botched executions occurred.

An investigation by The Tennessean in May 2022 found that the state’s corrections department violated its own lethal injection policies twice during executions back in 2018. Tennessee’s execution procedures are also shielded by state law.

Josh Kendrick, left, attorney for the plaintiff, talks with Daniel Plyler, attorney for SCDC and his team during the trial regarding the state's death penalty, at Richland County Courthouse, in Columbia, Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Reporters reviewed thousands of pages of court documents filed on behalf of a death row inmate that found officials and contractors that participated in the executions “regularly deviated” the state’s lethal injection protocol which likely resulted in expired, compromised or untested drugs used.

During Tuesday’s arguments, Justice Few asked what the state’s position on what information, if any, is available to a condemned inmate about drugs that are about to be used in an execution.

"How does the department itself know what the drugs are?" Few asked. "Do they test them?"

"Far as I’m aware, testing is not part of the current protocol," Lambert said.

The state argued that federal regulations required in the state shield statute should be enough. The newly adopted law states that no drug shall be used in an execution unless approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Secrecy Laws: Shield laws haven’t stopped problems with executions, but they have kept them hidden

"The Bureau of Prisons has a protocol for lethal injection drugs, which allows testing and pretty much gives the prisoner all the information that Mr. Blume is seeking in this case," Justice Garrison Hill said. "So why not just adopt that?"

Lambert said disclosing any information about drugs used for lethal injection gives “the other side puzzles pieces” to find where the drug came from.

"It doesn’t seem a stretch to think that, if SCDC did have manufactured pentobarbital and told Respondents as much, Respondents would rush to all pentobarbital manufacturers to have them threaten to stop selling all drugs (including those for regular medical use) to SCDC unless the pentobarbital was returned," attorneys for the state and SCDC wrote in their final brief for the appeal.

During his argument, Blume said he had no interest in finding out who the manufacturer or compounder of the drugs are.

"I'm not here on behalf of drug manufacturers or pharma companies or any of that, I'm on behalf of four people who most of which are probably going to be executed,” Blume said. and I'm here on behalf of their interest to be sure it is as humane as possible when the state carries out the punishment of death."

Josh Kendrick, center, attorney for the plaintiff, shows images in court for the trial regarding the state's death penalty, at Richland County Courthouse, in Columbia, Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Prior to Tuesday’s arguments, an amicus brief by ten public health professionals and another by several drug manufacturers was filed in the case to express concern over South Carolina’s shield law.

"Secrecy laws prevent federal drug enforcement officials and the public from understanding the sources of execution drugs and how they are acquired, safeguarded and used,” the brief filed Jan. 30 on behalf of concerned public health professionals, including former regulators and educators, said.

"South Carolina’s secrecy law particularly stands as an obstacle to federal enforcement of federal drug laws, because it is among – if not the – most draconian of all the states’ laws on this topic," the brief said.

In the final minutes of Tuesday’s oral arguments, Justice Few suggested that it was within the director of SCDC’s responsibility to provide some sort of explanation of how the department obtained drugs for lethal injection.

"When the statute gives the director the responsibility of, one, making reasonable efforts to obtain ‘it,’ and then upon the obtaining of ‘it’ to make a reasonable inquiry into whether ‘it’ is what ‘it’ is supposed, to be that it makes sense, following up on that statutory requirement, that the director give some explanation of what he's done," Few said.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter and editor with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on X @kathryncasteel.

