Cruelty case VOP hearing set for Dec. 1

Nov. 15—A Crossville woman who told a Criminal Court judge during an Aug. 4 sentencing hearing she was "a changed person" now finds herself waiting in jail to explain why she was arrested on drug charges.

Jordyn Shae Howard, 26, 331 Ray Hodgin Rd., was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of felony possession of meth with intent, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Howard was one of several people arrested by sheriff's deputies who were assisting the Tennessee Department of Corrections probation officers in conducting a random search of a residence.

Howard was facing two years in jail after pleading guilty to a felony animal cruelty charge.

During a sentencing hearing, Judge Gary McKenzie placed the following conditions on Howard:

—Two years on supervised probation (maximum);

—150 hours of community service with an animal shelter or humane society;

—Banned from having animals for four years;

—Restitution for vet care of the dog (included in the guilty plea) when documented;

—Subject to random drug testing; and,

—Payment of court costs and probation fees.

Howard now faces serving the balance of two years in jail at 30% as a Range 1 offender.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Probation violations

—Payson Kenneth Bartlett, pled guilty to a probation violation and received credit for time served.

—Amber Dawn Bow, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Bow and continued to Jan. 5.

—Sean Douglas Horn, pleaded guilty to a probation violation with credit for time served and is to be released under house arrest supervision with probation extended one year.

—Summer Lynn Iles, had probation revoked because of new drug arrest and is to serve the balance of her sentence.

—Jerry Lee Jones, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 5.

—Robin Marie Latesky, pled guilty to probation violations and is to serve balance of her sentence with credit for time already served.

—Makenna Annalise Miller, probation violation hearing continued to Dec 1.

—Trinity Renee Murner, probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Keith Ray Price, pleaded guilty to a probation violation, had is to serve 150 days in jail and then be released to house supervision of community corrections.

—Vickie Adel Price, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one year in jail with credit for time served and then be released to house supervision of community corrections.

—John Wallace Prince Jr., pled guilty to a probation violation of a new charge and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

—Tony Rasso, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

—Carrie Nicole Rector, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 16.

—Danny Lynn Robbins, probation revoked and to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

—Tracey Dene Sarrica probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Gary Heath Selby, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear for a probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Shelly Marie Shull, probation revoked because of violation and to serve the balance of her sentence with credit for time already served.

—Susan Denise Stokes, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Stokes and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Chase Michael Anthony Welch, pleaded guilty to violations and to serve balance of sentence with credit for time served.

—Roseanne Claire Hennessey, pled guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail and then be released to house arrest supervision of community corrections.

—Timothy Dale Moore, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Moore and probation violation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

—Cherie Lynn Reid, capias and forfeiture issued for failure to appear for probation violation hearing, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Andrew Patrick Taylor, pleaded guilty to probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for time already served.

—Zachary Scott Walden, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Walden and probation revocation hearing continued to Dec. 1.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com