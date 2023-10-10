'Cruelty': Fitchburg man sentenced to 18-20 years after child rape conviction

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man convicted of child rape last month was sentenced Tuesday to 18 to 20 years in state prison.

Freddy A. Laracuentes, formerly of 25 Townsend St., received the sentence – which is nearly double than the mandatory minimum – in Worcester Superior Court, after his victim and her mother delivered emotional impact statements.

“I didn’t see things how little girls should see them,” the victim told Judge William J. Ritter as she described the extreme toll the abuse wrought on her life.

Police in 2019 alleged that Laracuentes, then 29, had repeatedly raped and sodomized a girl in Worcester between February 2014 and February 2018, beginning when she was 5 years old.

Laracuentes was found guilty of six felony charges including three counts of aggravated child rape following a weeklong jury trial that ended Sept. 15.

His victim, who knew Laracuentes because her mother was close to him, detailed Tuesday the serious mental struggles she faced following the abuse.

“It was like torture,” she said as she detailed the pain, physical and mental, that followed, and the innocence she lost.

Assistant District Attorney Mark McShera asked Ritter to sentence Laracuentes to between 22 and 26 years in prison.

Such a term – much longer than the 10-year minimum mandatory sentence – was warranted, McShera argued, to keep Laracuentes away from the public for as long as possible and deter him from similar crimes upon his release.

Laracuentes’ lawyer, Peter Lacy, asked for the minimum 10 years, saying his client was committed to working on becoming a good person.

Judge Ritter settled on 18 to 20 years, pointing to his belief that the guidelines were too low, as well as the specific circumstances of Laracuentes’ crime.

Ritter noted that Laracuentes had abused a position of trust to victimize the girl and referenced the “violent and intrusive nature” of his crimes.

He said he found no factors that mitigated the abuse and that aggravating factors included the “sheer violence and cruelty of the acts,” as well as their repetition over a lengthy period of time.

Ritter praised the girl – who testified at Laracuentes’ trial – as courageous saying that despite having to relive the abuse, she “still had the strength to provide compelling testimony.”

The girl told Ritter Tuesday that she knew she did the right thing, despite the personal costs, to get justice for herself and keep Laracuentes off the streets.

Both she and her mother, who also spoke Tuesday, said they forgive Laracuentes, with the mother referencing her faith in Jesus.

“I’ve learned I need to forgive to be forgiven,” the mother said.

Laracuentes, bound hand and foot, appeared emotional as he shuffled out of the courtroom. He did not speak, other than referencing a letter he said he had filed with the court, that Ritter said he'd read.

Laracuentes, who will serve his sentence at the maximum security Souza-Baranowski state prison, was given credit for the 205 days he spent in jail prior to trial.

Court records show Laracuentes spent several months in prison after his young son died while under his care in January 2022.

A judge initially revoked Laracuentes’ bail because police suspected the son had been exposed to narcotics. Laracuentes’ lawyer at the time argued the child had, had a medical event and Laracuentes did all he could to save him.

Laracuentes has not been charged in relation to his son’s death. Lindsay Corcoran, communications director for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., wrote in an email that a state medical examiner “ruled that both the cause and manner of death cannot be determined.

“Therefore, no charges have been filed,” she said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Freddy Laracuentes of Fitchburg sentenced after child rape conviction