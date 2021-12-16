Cruise CEO Ammann leaving GM's self-driving car unit

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann speaks on stage during the launch of the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicle in San Francisco
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday that Dan Ammann, the chief executive of its majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary, is leaving the company, effective immediately.

The U.S. automaker did not give a reason for the departure of Ammann, a former GM president and chief financial officer.

GM shares fell 2.7% in after hours trading following the announcement.

GM said Kyle Vogt, Cruise president and chief technical officer, will serve as interim CEO. In addition, Wesley Bush, the former chairman and CEO of Northrop Grumman and a GM board member, will join the Cruise board, it said.

Cruise had once hoped to start its commercial robo-taxi service by the end of 2019. Two years later, it is still waiting for final permits to start a limited service in a section of San Francisco.

GM said on Thursday it would accelerate its strategy in which Cruise will play an integral role in building GM's autonomous vehicle (AV) platform as it "aggressively pursues addressable AV markets beyond rideshare and delivery."

"By continuing to work together, GM and Cruise bring massive manufacturing and technological scale to autonomy that will rapidly drive costs down."

Self-driving startups are racing to build warchests to develop and scale up technology, an expensive and time-consuming process.

Cruise said in June it would gain access to a multi-year $5 billion line of credit, with GM's finance arm to fund its purchase of Origin vehicles starting in early 2023.

Cruise in April raised $2.75 billion with additional investment from Walmart Inc and others, taking the startup's valuation over $30 billion, Reuters reported at the time.

Earlier this month, Cruise pushed back on claims from San Francisco authorities that its robotaxis are illegally double-parking, saying they have the right to block traffic for quick stops.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has challenged Cruise's application for a permit to deploy robotaxis in San Francisco on the grounds that it was illegally "double parking" during testing, creating safety and traffic concerns. The agency called for denying the permit until Cruise's technology could demonstrate greater competency.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; additional reporting by Joe White; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden pledges 'whatever it takes' to assist tornado victims

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to do “whatever it takes, as long as it takes” to help Kentucky and other states after a series of deadly tornadoes that he said left a trail of unimaginable devastation. “The scope and scale of this destruction is almost beyond belief,” he said as he stood before a home reduced to a few walls and piles of rubble in Dawson Springs, one of two Kentucky towns he visited. Biden spoke of the stress felt by victims of natural disasters such as the weekend storms that swept across eight states and said it was urgent that people be moved from emergency shelters in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

  • The US postmaster appointed under Trump is still raising alarm – but can he be stopped?

    Biden has taken steps toward Louis DeJoy’s removal, but he lacks the authority to dismiss him Louis DeJoy on Capitol Hill in February. Photograph: Graeme Jennings/UPI/Rex/Shutterstock Joe Biden this month took another step toward the removal of the controversial postmaster general Louis DeJoy, even as the Trump-era appointee continues to make his mark on the embattled postal service, rolling out new plans to slow down delivery and close postal stations around the country. DeJoy, a Republican log

  • Why Nio Shares Dropped Again Today

    Investors have their attention on other EV names so far this week, but Nio will be in the news this weekend.

  • QuantumScape CEO wins 'staggering' Elon Musk-like pay package

    QuantumScape Corp. CEO Jagdeep Singh's compensation was approved at the company's annual meeting despite opposition from two proxy advisory firms.

  • Palantir's Secret Weapon That Could Make the Stock Go Parabolic

    Palantir is a secretive company, but that isn't the only thing that could make it a major success.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    A key point to success in the stock market – one that frequently gets overlooked – is knowing when to buy in. There’s an old saw that the way to win is to buy low and sell high; the trick to that is recognizing when a stock is low, but ready to pick up. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analysts to find which bargain-priced stocks are primed for gains. Once we know which stocks the experts recommend, we can start digging into their details. The data tools at TipRanks are ideal for this, lett

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    These high-yield dividend stocks should provide relatively safe returns in the current volatile market environment.

  • Boeing Loses Qantas Business to Airbus. But There’s Good News, Too.

    The Australian airline selected Airbus as the "preferred aircraft" for its domestic business. It plans to buy 130 A320 and A220 planes over the coming 10 years.

  • Ryan Popple, former CEO of Proterra and venture investor at Kleiner, has died at age 44

    Popple helped head up Kleiner Perkins' clean technology investments before guiding the electric bus maker to a $1 billion valuation.

  • Why AMD, Qualcomm, and Skyworks Stocks Just Crashed

    As of 1:45 p.m. ET, shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have already lost 5.3%, Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is down 5.8%, and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) is taking it particularly hard on the chin -- down 7.5%. While suppliers can presumably charge Apple premium prices in a time of constrained chip supply, fewer iPhone sales still logically implies fewer chips being sold to build those Apple products.

  • AT&T's John Stankey: ‘In the early innings of transforming the company’

    The CEO gives his thoughts on the company he took over in 2020, as its focus on core business grows.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed at $22.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Top Picks for 2022, Say Analysts

    We always seem to make new lists at the New Year, and this year is no exception. Wall Street’s analysts are scouring through the markets, finding the stocks they like, and putting together their lists of ‘Top Picks,’ the equities they see as the best of the pack heading into January. We can get a flavor for the quality of their advice by turning to Cowen, one of the Street’s major investment firms. Three of the firm’s top analysts, all rated 5-stars from TipRanks, have selected the stocks they s

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

    (Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the S&P 500, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined marginally. Most of those heavyweight growth stocks have outperformed the broader market in 2021, with Nvidia up more than 100% year to date.

  • 6 Things the Rich Do To Stay Rich

    If you're trying to make more money, studying the rich is a great place to start. Some wealthy people were born into money, while others worked their way to the top. However they got there, many...

  • Insider Buying Might be a Signal of PayPal's (NasdaqGS:PYPL) Turnaround

    After sinking over 40% from its peak in July, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: PYPL) shows some bottoming signs. The price is now around the levels from 13 months ago. After only selling in the first half of the year, the insiders have recently stepped up and started buying. While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.40

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.40 on 4th of March. This takes the annual payment to...

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    The holiday season is upon us, but the stock market has made it hard for many growth investors to feel joy this season. The major indexes have been deceiving; several stocks in the Nasdaq Composite are hitting 52-week lows while a select group of mega-caps has propped up the index with their high weighting. The sell-off has provided the opportunity to buy shares of many high-quality growth stocks at heavily discounted prices.

  • Will SoFi Hit $30 in 2022?

    The financial services company's stock has been up and down this year, but investors have high hopes for it in 2022.

  • Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this piece, we will take a look at legendary value investor Bill Miller’s portfolio: Top 10 stock picks. If you want to skip our introduction of Mr. Miller and his firm and take a look at only the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to Legendary Value Investor Bill Miller’s […]