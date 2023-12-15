Cruise cuts 900 workers amid turmoil
KRON4's Dan Thorn reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/gms-cruise-robotaxi-unit-lays-off-900-workers-with-investigation-into-san-francisco-crash-ongoing/
A few weeks after Cruise's CEO Kyle Vogt and co-founder Daniel Kan resigned, the company has also dismissed nine executives considered as "key" figures for the firm.
Cruise keeps getting kicked while it's down. The General Motors-owned robotaxi company may face fines and sanctions after failing to disclose details of an October 2 incident -- specifically that one of its vehicles dragged a pedestrian 20 feet, according to a ruling from a California agency. The regulatory action comes as Cruise struggles to rebuild public trust and keep operations running after losing its permits to operate in California for allegedly withholding crucial information from regulators about a crash in San Francisco.
Cruise is laying off 24 percent of its workforce, the company confirmed to Engadget. GM’s self-driving subsidiary says it will cut approximately 900 employees.
Nine Cruise managers and executives who worked in commercial operations, legal and policy department have left GM's self-driving vehicle subsidiary following an initial internal analysis of the October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. The departures were shared with employees via an internal Slack message. Cruise spokesperson Erik Moser confirmed the departures and shared a statement, but declined to comment on whether these employees were fired.
