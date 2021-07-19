Cruise industry has a right to protect its passengers from COVID-19. Court backs it up | Opinion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philip Levine
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Imagine a government telling you how to run your business.

Imagine that, despite having an Ivy League education, that government’s leader doesn’t listen to science because he doesn’t want to be seen as weak, putting his constituents in mortal danger for the sake of political expediency.

After signing into law legislation that prohibits Florida companies from mandating vaccines as a prerequisite for service, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — with initial success — causing this federal Agency to temporarily lose the authority to regulate the cruise industry.

However, on July 17, an appeals court gave the cruise industry the green light to do what it pleases as it relates to COVID-19. In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the CDC and, by extension, Norwegian Cruise Lines, which filed an amicus brief. The court ruled that the COVID-19 guidelines for cruise lines returning to operation are rules, not suggestions, reversing a lower court decision that was in favor of the state of Florida.

The state had a short-lived triumph, but it’s not over. Unfortunately, DeSantis says the state plans to appeal.

The cruise industry wants to keep its crews, passengers and the public as safe as possible. Science tells us that the most effective policy to accomplish this goal is mandatory vaccines. Unfortunately, DeSantis’ intransigence has taken that option off the table.

Cruise-industry executives are no fools. They understand the challenges of keeping their business afloat and their passengers and crews safe, absent a vaccine requirement for cruises originating from Florida ports. They have developed contingency plans that now can be in conjunction with CDC guidelines.

However, with the Delta variant spreading like wildfire and overall COVID-19 infection rates spiking, the governor’s gamble is jeopardizing an industry that employs 436,000 people nationwide, 159,000 of those in Florida alone, and generates a $55 billion economic impact in the United States.

One homegrown Miami entrepreneur has decided not to roll his dice with DeSantis. Frank Del Rio, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Lines, has filed a separate lawsuit against Florida’s surgeon general last Tuesday, accusing the state of preventing the company from “safely and soundly” resuming trips by barring it from requiring customers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. This new suit is separate and apart from Florida vs the CDC.

Norwegian is claiming that Florida’s ban is not valid because it preempts federal law and violates various provisions of the Constitution, including the First Amendment.

Where does this leave the industry, the governor and most importantly the health and well-being of cruise passengers?

If the CDC lost its appeal, the ruling might have had serious implications:

The federal government could have looked to reclaim some of its lost authority over the cruise industry through taxation or labor and environmental regulations. With DeSantis positioning himself as a potential challenger to President Biden’s re-election, the temptation for Democrats in Congress and the administration to knock the GOP rising star down a peg may be too much to resist.

This would be bad news for an industry that has a debt load of over $60 billion and is burning $1 billion a month to stay “afloat.”

But the governor can hardly afford to be seen as destroying one of the largest industries in his state, coupled with a replay of the Diamond Princess tragedy of last year with sick passengers returning to a Florida port.

In 2019, there were 8.3 million cruise passengers from Florida alone, a population that tends to skew older. They deserve to know that their fellow passengers, with whom they share meals and entertainment in enclosed spaces over many days, are fully vaccinated.

As Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corp. steer clear of a direct confrontation with the governor, Norwegian it taking the plunge in a court of law, trying a new approach to protect business and customers from COVID-19.

DeSantis has gotten some things right during the pandemic, but this is not one of them.

There is still time for him to course correct.

Round Three has yet to be decided, but another verdict in Norwegian’s favor is a verdict in favor of the cruising public and the survival of one of Florida’s most important industries.

Let’s hope the court does the right thing again if the governor won’t.

Philip Levine is a former two-term mayor of Miami Beach. He is the founder of Miami Cruise Lines Services, which was acquired by LVMH.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. appeals court blocks ruling that would have suspended CDC cruise ship rules

    A U.S. appeals court late Saturday in a 2-1 ruling put on hold a lower-court decision that said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could not enforce its coronavirus cruise ship rules in the state. Last month, U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday in siding with Republican-led Florida found the state was "highly likely" to show the CDC exceeded its authority in adopting rules governing the resumption of cruise ship sailing.

  • Appeals court allows CDC to enforce rules for cruise ships in blow to DeSantis

    A federal appeals court ruled Saturday night that the CDC can enforce its framework for cruise ships returning to operation, overturning an earlier district court ruling that would have made the CDC's guidelines mere suggestions.Why it matters: The resumption of cruise ship activity has been a political flashpoint in Florida. The industry is worth billions of dollars for the state's economy and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has aggressively campaigned for its resumption.Stay on top of the latest market

  • Why Carnival, Norwegian Cruise, and Royal Caribbean Stocks Sank Today

    The coronavirus delta variant is spreading, and it's making cruise line investors sick to their stomachs. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) shares are down 2.6%. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) is down 4.4%.

  • Appeals court leaves CDC pandemic restrictions on Florida cruise ships intact

    Pandemic restrictions on Florida-based cruise ships will remain in place after a federal appeals court temporarily blocked a previous ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit challenging the regulations.

  • 'Do not travel': CDC, State Department raise UK travel alert after spike in COVID cases

    The travel warnings come as the U.K. recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases in a day for the first time in six months.

  • North Korea warns young people against using slang from the South

    Kim Jong-un's party also warns against adopting the clothes, hairstyles and music of South Korea.

  • With no summit, South Korean president to skip Olympics

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has decided not to visit Japan for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, citing a failure to set up a summit with Japan's prime minister that would produce meaningful results in improving relations. Moon’s office said Monday that officials from Seoul and Tokyo held talks over longstanding disputes about wartime history and a “future-oriented” development of their relations, but did not find enough common ground to support a summit between their leaders. The countries had been discussing the possibility of Moon visiting Tokyo to participate in the Olympics’ opening ceremony and having talks with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga about repairing bilateral ties that have sunk to postwar lows in recent years with disputes over history, trade and military cooperation.

  • Long Covid blood test possible after scientists find condition may be linked to immune system

    A blood test to diagnose long Covid is on the horizon after scientists discovered part of the immune system continues to be active long after the infection has passed. Researchers at Cambridge University found an immunity molecule is still present in sufferers from the condition in a discovery that suggests the symptoms may be as a result of the immune system not shutting off properly. Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) this month show that nearly one million people in Britain

  • See Inside Mia Thornton's Stunning Penthouse

    Following Mia Thornton's buzzed about introduction on The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 6 premiere, the show's July 18 episode offered an intimate look inside the new cast member's life at home. Her incredibly chic home. Mia's 3,700-square-foot penthouse has a stunning living room, an elegant dining area, an impressive closet, a fireplace, and a beautifully organized kitchen. Thanks to a balcony and a terrace, the home also offers gorgeous views of the harbor. "I didn't grow up with all of

  • Families of last victims in condo say waiting is agony

    Estelle Hedaya was the outspoken life of the party who loved travel and fashion. Nearly a month later, the two close friends are among the last of those missing in the Champlain Towers South collapse, along with Anastasia Gromova, a 24-year-old who had just been accepted to a program teaching English to students in Japan. "The weirdest thing about this whole thing is that Estelle’s best friend in the whole building is Linda," said Hedaya's boss Joe Murphy.

  • Why Royal Caribbean Stock Is Down By 5% Today

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $67 level.

  • How DeVonta Smith can be the ideal ‘X’ receiver in the Eagles’ offense

    First-round talent DeVonta Smith was the ideal 'X' receiver at Alabama, and here's how the Eagles can deploy him in similar fashion.

  • This Luxurious 132-night World Cruise Costs $73,000 a Ticket — and It Sold Out Within 3 Hours

    "This outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever," Regent Seven Seas Cruises' CEO said.

  • Emboldened by protests, Cuban opposition websites pique government

    (Reuters) -Years before becoming president of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel pushed for greater public access to the internet at a time when it was only available to a tiny minority. Now, just across the Florida Straits, his opponents in Miami's Cuban exile community are taking full advantage of Cuba's expanded internet access. The Cuban government has accused independent media outlets largely based in the Miami area of provoking the unprecedented, spontaneous protests that spread across Cuba a week ago.

  • DUNGEONS & DRAGONS 2021 Book Releases Bring MAGIC and More Dragons

    The Feywild? Strixhaven? A dragon's den? Dungeons & Dragons is set to give you all sorts of options for your next campaign in 2021. The post DUNGEONS & DRAGONS 2021 Book Releases Bring MAGIC and More Dragons appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Bobby Portis chose the Bucks over other offers. Now, his jolt of energy has the Bucks one win from a title.

    The 6-foot-10 forward spoke to Yahoo Sports on the impact the Bucks’ culture has had on his career, the mad love he’s getting for the first time, how the series with the Phoenix Suns has changed, being around greatness and why he chose to sign with the Bucks when he had more lucrative offers.

  • Airlines, cruise lines and hotel stocks fall on virus fears

    Air travel in the United States hit another pandemic-era record over the weekend as vacationers jammed airports, but shares of airlines, cruise lines, hotels and almost anything else related to travel tumbled Monday on growing concerns about highly contagious coronavirus variants. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2.2 million people at airport checkpoints on Sunday, the highest number since early March 2020, when the pandemic was beginning to crush travel in the U.S. That topped a record set just two days earlier and was the fourth peak recorded in July. United Airlines shares tumbled 5.5%, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines each fell about 4%, and Southwest dipped nearly 3%.

  • Jeff Bezos says that he’s excited, but not nervous, on the eve of his suborbital spaceflight

    VAN HORN, Texas — It’s T-minus 1 day for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ suborbital spaceflight, and he feels fine. On Tuesday, the world’s richest individual is due to take a ride on the New Shepard spaceship built by his Blue Origin space venture. “People keep asking me if I am nervous,” Bezos said today on “CBS This Morning,” during an interview that also included his three crewmates. “I am not really nervous. I am excited. I am curious. I want to know what we are going to learn.” All four soon-to

  • Early-bird dining, beach reservations: 8 travel tips for maneuvering a visit to busy Maui, Hawaii

    Maui vacationers face hard-to-get restaurant and activity reservations, new entry rules at state parks and other issues this summer as travel surges.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Longtime Girlfriend Reportedly Seems ‘Cautious’ With the Former President

    Donald Trump isn’t the easiest to get along with, and that’s something Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News personality and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, seems to understand quite well. A new book, I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker that’s releasing on Tuesday, gives some insight […]