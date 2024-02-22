Cruise line that frequented Clarkston shuts down

Feb. 22—A cruise line that frequented Clarkston, American Queen Voyages, has announced it is shutting down after struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The overnight cruise industry was especially affected by changes in travel preferences, and as a result, (American Queen Voyages) has become financially unsustainable," according to the company's website.

American Queen Voyages provided instructions for vendors with outstanding invoices and for travelers who had purchased trips to apply for refunds on its website.

"We thank you for your support and deeply regret any inconvenience this causes you," according to the website.

American Queen Voyages was one of three cruise lines that called on the Port of Clarkston in the 2023 season that ran April through November, Chris Rasmussen, executive director of the Port of Clarkston, said in an email.

American Queen Voyages' vessel, the American Empress, had a passenger capacity of 220 and stopped at the Port of Clarkston 17 times in 2023, Rasmussen said.

"We are surprised and saddened that the American Empress will no longer be a staple of the Clarkston waterfront," he said. "The port is hopeful that the local businesses that played a pivotal role in (American Queen Voyages) itineraries do not experience financial hardships due to their departure."

American Queen Voyages' management hasn't shared any information with the Port of Clarkston about the news, even though the port's staff has inquired on several occasions, Rasmussen said.

The American Empress was among nine vessels in 2023 on a route along the Columbia and Snake rivers where passengers boarded or disembarked in the Portland, Ore., area or in Clarkston, the easternmost stop on the itinerary.

Altogether, a total of 21,000 cruise boat passengers visited the Port of Clarkston last year, Rasmussen said.

In addition to its Northwest cruises, American Queen Voyages offered trips on the Mississippi, Ohio and Cumberland rivers, according to the website of Travel + Leisure.

