Cruise lines change itineraries amid conflict in Israel, Palestine

Cruise lines are adjusting operations in the wake of the Israel and Palestine conflict – in some cases suspending calls altogether.

Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and other brands have notified guests of itinerary changes for sailings in the region amid other disruptions to travel, including flights.

Airlines have issued waivers to passengers and the U.S. State Department has advisories in place for the region, encouraging travelers to exercise increased caution when visiting Israel and the West Bank and warning against travel to Gaza.

Here’s what cruise passengers should know.

How are cruises impacted by the war between Israel and Palestine?

▶ Holland America Line: The line’s Nieuw Statendam ship will replace a planned visit to Ashdod, Israel with Alanya, Turkey, according to a spokesperson for the line. The ship will also arrive early to planned stops in Limassol, Cyprus on Tuesday and Rhodes, Greece on Wednesday, giving guests more time to explore.

The ship’s current 28-day cruise from Rome to Athens featured the line’s last stop in Israel for the year.

▶ Princess Cruises: Princess is not stopping in Israel at this time, and is adjusting Island Princess’s “Mediterranean and Israel” sailings in November accordingly, a spokesperson for the line said in an email.

“As soon as the itineraries have been updated we will send notifications to affected guests and their travel agents,” the spokesperson said.

▶ Norwegian Cruise Line: The line’s Norwegian Gem ship skipped a planned visit to Ashdod on Sunday, spending the day at sea instead, according to a spokesperson for the line. The ship continued to Limassol as scheduled on Monday. The vessel is on an 11-day sailing from Rome to Istanbul, according to CruiseMapper.

Norwegian Jade will replace planned visits to Ashdod and Haifa on Oct. 11 and 12 with stops in Bodrum, Turkey on Oct. 10 and Marmaris on Oct. 11. The ship, which is currently on a week-long round-trip sailing from Athens, will spend a day at sea on Oct. 12.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel,” the spokesperson said. “As always, the safety and security of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our top priority. We have strict safety protocols in place and cooperate with local authorities regarding security matters at the destinations our ships visit.”

▶ Regent Seven Seas Cruises: “Due to the current escalated situation, we have decided the most prudent course of action is to amend Seven Seas Voyager’s October 3 and October 15, 2023, itineraries and replace the previously scheduled calls to Israel,” a spokesperson for the line said in an email.

The ship will skip its planned stop in Haifa on Oct. 14 and 15, instead sailing to Istanbul. The Oct. 15 sailing will begin in Istanbul rather than Haifa, and sail directly to Cairo, Egypt.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cruise lines cancel stops amid conflict in Israel, Palestine