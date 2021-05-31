Cruise lines and Florida Gov. DeSantis square off over vaccine passports

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Seitz-Wald
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a collision course with one of the state's biggest industries over a law he signed banning businesses from asking customers whether they've been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Cruise ship operators, who sail out of Florida's large southern ports, say the order will make it make it harder for them to safely return to the seas, possibly imperiling a major economic driver in the state.

The GOP, under the influence of former President Donald Trump, has pursued cultural fights that roil its base at the expense of traditional conservative values, like free-market capitalism, with DeSantis, who is considering a presidential bid in 2024, and others picking fights with companies that they say undermine American values.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the go-ahead Wednesday to begin work toward restarting cruises for the first time in over a year after the massive ships became some of the first superspreader locations for the coronavirus.

With populations the size of small cities packed into close quarters, cruise ships are uniquely vulnerable to viral spread. So to comply with CDC guidance and keep passengers and crew members safe, several cruise liners want to require nearly everyone onboard to be fully vaccinated.

But that could now be illegal in Florida, the center of the American cruise industry, under a law DeSantis signed this month that prohibits businesses from discriminating against unvaccinated customers.

"In Florida, your personal choice regarding vaccinations will be protected, and no business or government entity will be able to deny you services based on your decision," DeSantis said of the law, which codified executive orders he had already issued.

Image: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Joe Raedle / Getty Images file)
Image: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Joe Raedle / Getty Images file)

The law is the last thing the cruise industry needs, said travel industry analyst Patrick Scholes, managing director of Truist Securities, as they try to reassure passengers that it's safe to return to their all-you-can-eat buffets after 15 months.

"It has been a year of migraines and kicks in the teeth for the cruise industry. Now, they're finally getting ready to restart, and you have the governor of Florida basically playing a game of chicken with them," Scholes said.

The dispute may end up in court, as the cruise industry argues that the state law doesn't apply to it thanks to federal rules. In the meantime, companies may decide to move ahead with plans to require vaccinations, even if it means racking up violations in Florida.

"It might even be cheaper for them to just eat the fines," Scholes said. "They are burning millions of dollars a day having their ships idle."

Florida, which is by far the biggest embarkation point for cruises in the U.S., is home to the headquarters and key infrastructure of several major cruise lines, including Norwegian, whose CEO said the Miami-based company might have to pull its ships out of the state because of the vaccine passport prohibitions.

"We hope that this doesn't become a legal football or a political football. But at the end of the day, cruise ships have motors, propellers and rudders. And God forbid we can't operate in the state of Florida for whatever reason, then there are other states that we do operate from. And we can operate from the Caribbean for ships that otherwise would have gone to Florida," CEO Frank Del Rio said on a recent earnings call with investors and analysts.

"We certainly hope it doesn't come to that. Everyone wants to operate out of Florida. It's a very lucrative market," Del Rio said. "But it is an issue. Can't ignore it. And we hope that everyone is pushing in the same direction, which is we want to resume cruising in a safe manner."

Another, unnamed, cruise industry executive warned the industry newsletter Cruise Week that if the Florida law stands, "it would appear to block cruises from restarting."

"Why is a pro-business governor standing in the way of one of the most important industries in the state from restarting?" the executive asked.

DeSantis, who is seen as a leading presidential contender if Trump doesn't run, has been at the forefront of the GOP's turn away from a business-focused message.

He recently signed a law cracking down on social media companies, a direct response from Trump allies to websites that opted to remove him from their platforms. But in another instance, he sided with the cruise industry and stripped power from local jurisdictions after residents of Key West overwhelmingly voted in a referendum to limit the size of cruise ships visiting the island, where the cruise dock is owned by a major DeSantis donor.

DeSantis, who says he has been fighting for the cruise industry all along, sued the CDC over masking and social distancing guidelines that he said were too strict. Now that he is at odds with the industry over so-called vaccine passports, he says he isn't budging.

"We are going to enforce Florida law," DeSantis told reporters Friday, according to the Orlando Sentinel. "I mean, we have Florida law. We have laws that protect the people and the privacy of our citizens, and we are going to enforce it."

Covid-19 vaccines have become politicized. Republicans are by far the largest segment of Americans who say they will "definitely not" get inoculated, according to a poll from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. More than a quarter of GOP voters, 27 percent, say they will refuse the shots, while 9 percent more said they would get the shots only if it's required.

Other Florida politicians see things differently, and even some Republicans say it's not worth challenging the recovery of the state's crucial tourism industry after it was hammered by the pandemic.

"We are ready to welcome back passengers to the Cruise Capital of the World and put tens of thousands of cruise employees back to work," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, a Democrat. "We're committed to working with the governor to find a way forward."

Recommended Stories

  • Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton says he 'can't understand' how Rudy Giuliani became 'subsumed by Trump'

    In an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, Bratton said Giuliani has diminished his legacy with his Trump-related antics.

  • Texas' fix after blackout doesn't dwell on climate change

    Texas' biggest fix to February's deadly winter blackout that left more than 4 million people without power puts new attention on projections by the state's climatologist but does not dwell on climate change after a deep freeze buckled the state's unprepared electric grid. A far-reaching bill sent Sunday night to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would require some power generators to winterize against extreme cold following one of the most massive blackouts in U.S. history. Experts praised some reforms as significant but say concessions to Texas' powerful oil and gas industry still leaves the grid vulnerable.

  • Ricky Gervais Is ‘Shocked and Appalled’ by ‘Predator’ Accusations Against ‘After Life’ Producer

    Ricky Gervais issued a statement Saturday, commenting on the “immediate removal” of Netflix’s “After Life” producer Charlie Hanson following accusations made by several women of predatory behavior. “I am shocked and appalled to learn of the historical allegations made by a number of women against Charlie Hanson. The decision was made to immediately remove him from production and I am confident the matter is being handled thoroughly,” Gervais said. Gervais’ long-time collaborator was the subject of an anonymous email sent to Netflix and BAFTA, detailing a history of sexual misconduct. Although his name was initially withheld, the U.K. outlet The Times revealed it was Hanson, and it reported that 11 women complained about the producer’s behavior. Hanson has since been removed from “After Life” and suspended by BAFTA. “Charlie Hanson is a predator who uses his reputation, connections and standing in order to groom far younger, impressionable and sometimes vulnerable women into trusting him,” one of the women wrote in the email, which The Times received an excerpt of. It went on: “At times he will promise them a starry career under his wing, and then exploits that trust in creepy and illegal ways. He then tries to diminish the seriousness of what he’s done by telling these young women — us — that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed, that it was somehow blameless. He does his best to convince himself — and others — that this method of operating is fine. But we know it is not fine.” Hanson denied all claims, saying in part through an attorney, “I have not had one complaint in decades of work in the media industry. I categorically reject any wrongdoing on my part, and strongly refute the allegations that have been levelled [sic] at me. I have worked with and supported hundreds of men and women during my working life and will do what is necessary to protect and/or restore my reputation. I will also cooperate with any formal inquiries. The matter is now in the hands of my solicitors.” Aside from “After Life,” Gervais has worked with Hanson on numerous projects, including, the BBC/HBO comedy series “Extras,” the film “Cemetery Junction” and the short-lived series “Life’s Too Short” and “Derek.” Read original story Ricky Gervais Is ‘Shocked and Appalled’ by ‘Predator’ Accusations Against ‘After Life’ Producer At TheWrap

  • Emma Stone’s Naughty ‘Trains, Planes And Automobiles’ Monologue Wins Steve Martin Seal Of Approval

    Emma Stone is a huge fan of the 1987 John Hughes comedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles. So much so that she memorized a vulgar and exasperated monologue by the film’s costar, Steve Martin, reciting it during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a wonderfully tasteful television moment. Known as “the rental car scene,” the […]

  • Sinéad O’Connor describes ripping up photo of the pope on 'SNL': 'It represented lies and liars and abuse'

    The singer writes in a new memoir that the infamous moment "re-railed" her career.

  • Hiring signs are everywhere, but Wall Street isn’t betting on huge job gains in May

    Once burned twice shy, the saying goes. That sums up the shrunken expectations on how quickly the U.S. will recover 8 million jobs still missing from the pandemic.

  • Everyone is going to want to take a summer vacation in 2021. But are you ready to join them?

    What will it take for you to take a summer vacation? Fewer COVID-19 cases? A vaccination? Cheap airfare? Only you know where your comfort level lies.

  • Prices expected to continue rising this summer

    Prices are expected to keep rising this summer, pushed up by bottlenecks for materials and labor, and surging consumer demand, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The "Memorial Day Weekend price index" showed leisure-related prices up about 4.3% since the pandemic began — more than overall consumer prices, which rose 3.1% over that period.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Our thought bubble: via Axios' Felix Salmon: Inflation fears are overdone.Consumer prices aren't the real problem — we don’t even notice when prices on Amazon go up and down. What matters are the big things: housing, healthcare and college.When people say "inflation," Felix notes, what they often mean is the feeling that a good lifestyle is increasingly unaffordable. That’s not really a function of retail prices.And inflation figures reflect genuinely higher living standards for hourly workers, which feels like a tradeoff worth making.Go deeper: "Don't fear inflation."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says that Republicans 'want to make it harder to vote and easier to steal an election'

    "The American people get to decide and work for a democracy that reflects the voices of all Americans, not just a certain segment," Jeffries said.

  • Shelter in place issued for parts of Deptford Township, NJ: Officials

    A shelter in place has been issued for parts of Deptford Township, Gloucester County. The area impacted is Pasadena Avenue and Hurffville Road.

  • Column: Kosy Akametu was a basketball standout, but his dad benched him to teach him a lesson

    Sent to the sideline by his father for a receiving a D in algebra, King/Drew High's Kosy Akametu becomes a basketball standout.

  • Kokrak gets 2nd win quicker, overcoming Spieth at Colonial

    Jason Kokrak played in 233 PGA Tour events before getting his first victory. The big hitter didn't have to wait nearly as long to win again, though this one may have been harder because he had to overcome a local favorite at Colonial. Kokrak shot an even-par 70 in a final-group showdown Sunday with resurgent Jordan Spieth, winning the Charles Schwab Challenge at 14-under 266.

  • Hungary marks second anniversary of deadly Danube boat disaster

    A Panorama Deck vessel, which owned the Mermaid also, carried mourners onto the site of the disaster where they dropped a wreath and flowers into the river.The Mermaid tourist boat collided with a larger Swiss river cruiser, the Viking Sigyn, in heavy rain on May 29, 2019, and sank in less than a minute.Twenty-five South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members died, out of 35 people on board the vessel.Zsolt Sogor, Panorama Deck's legal representative, said the anniversary opened "deep wounds" for many and that South Korean survivors would testify in an ongoing trial in September.Prosecutors have charged Ukrainian national Yuri Chaplinsky, the captain of the Viking Sigyn, with one count of gross negligence leading to an accident with mass casualties.They also charged him with failing to provide assistance to those aboard the Mermaid. Chaplinksy denies any wrongdoing.A memorial to the victims of the disaster will be unveiled on Monday (May 31).

  • Quinn Ewers explains why top prospects keep leaving the state of Texas

    Five-star QB Quinn Ewers was asked why all the high-rated prospects out of the state of Texas were leaving. You can see his answer here:

  • Sebastian Junger: What We Talk About When We Talk About Freedom

    GettyIn its fast-moving 150 pages, Sebastian Junger’s book Freedom explores many different notions of the word “freedom.” It is a physical journey to escape society’s restraints; a constant battle against oppressive authority; our imperfect democracy, debating how to achieve fair play and equal opportunity. Run. Fight. Think. Freedom’s three chapters examines these ingredients of a concept that Americans have often taken as our own.“The word is rooted in our history, having to sever ties with an empire, all the mythologizing that came from that brave and necessary move,” Junger told The Daily Beast. “But then it got mythologized a lot. We’re out of touch with that moment, but not the myth.”Our national myths started on the frontier, and Junger presents civilization’s edge: “If you were alive after the harvest, you could send for your family and make a go of it. The risks were appalling and the hardships unspeakable, but no government official would ever again tell you what to do.”Is that go-it-alone vision what freedom means to you? What myth do you wish was your reality? What’s the freest you ever felt? Those are good questions to consider before starting this brisk book.Sebastian Junger on War, Loss, and a Divided AmericaFreedom branched off a film that Junger produced and directed for HBO, The Last Patrol, which featured Junger and several war veterans and photographers hiking alongside railroad tracks heading west from Maryland through Pennsylvania. The book resembles that hike, some parts slow or fast, meandering and then direct. The trip was tribute to Junger’s friend Tim Hetherington, a combat photographer who worked alongside Junger in Afghanistan and on their film Restrepo, and died in Libya in 2011. The men acted as modern hobos during a 400-mile, multi-stage trek, avoiding cops, depending on the occasional kindness of strangers, waking to hard rains on raw mornings.“The railroad lines we followed were there because that’s where the settler roads had been, and the settler roads were there because that’s where the Indian trails had been, and the Indian trails were there because—250 million years ago—the Juniata River had sawed her way through the shale and limestone of that country,” Junger writes. “Most nights we were the only people in the world who knew where we were. There are many definitions of freedom, but surely that is one of them.”True—though an ability to dabble in that rugged experience might look “free” in a way that a homeless person, a person with fewer choices, might question. What’s free about a day with no options?“If readers think I’ve forgotten those people, if the book makes readers come that way, I want them to have that conversation,” Junger told The Daily Beast. “I’m going to take you into my idea of freedom. I can’t imagine the hubris of writing about how other people make decisions about their lives.”Junger writes that the “rest of our gear,” including a tarp, a pot, a stove, a pump filter for water, “was so easily replaced that it wasn’t worth having a fight over or even a bad conversation.”To someone with nothing else, a tarp to block the rain becomes a mansion, worth fighting for, maybe dying for. Easily replaced?“The gear was easy to replace—for us,” Junger told the Beast. “I can’t write about everyone. If you keep playing that game, you end up with a 600-page book.”The Underground Railroad once used Pennsylvania’s western wilderness as an escape route from Virginia. Junger brings in the Underground Railroad once toward Freedom’s beginning, with a few paragraphs about fugitive slave Charles Bell, “how he escaped on foot to gain his freedom.”Some of Bell’s 1849 route shadowed where Junger’s group traveled in the modern day. That connection is not explicit in Freedom.“I wanted to introduce enough to show that walking has been a reliable way for people to maintain their freedom for thousands of years,” Junger said. “That was the idea that I wanted to wake up.”More reflection about the trip’s proximity to the Underground Railroad would have fit the narrative. But readers can work that out themselves. Freedom, short despite that all-encompassing title, raises questions with a purpose.Freedom makes a reader think: What about the Underground Railroad, and freedom more earned and heroic than found on any Civil War battlefield? What about women, which society’s stereotypes tether to childbirth and home, the opposite of male wanderlust? What about life with children versus a “free” life without? What about social media’s imprisoning addictions to validation, rage, and pathos?“The deal you have with any writer is that it’s his or her version of the concept. You’re getting a book filtered through what’s compelling to me,” Junger said. “I’ll write about freedom in the context of the Apache, but not social media, for example, which doesn’t interest me.”A reader should finish Freedom and think about “freedom” in those other ways, as their own next steps. Like Junger’s The Last Patrol, one can watch the movie, but earning blisters will need effort.That physical effort gave “freedom” its Euro-centric definition, from when European settlers arrived in the continent’s ungoverned wilderness. Of course, it wasn’t ungoverned—just that nations like the Iroquois or Apache had societies alien to arrivals from Europe’s kingdoms.“For centuries in Europe, there weren’t places outside the control of the great powers,” Junger said. “In America, you could disappear into half the country, for almost half the country’s history.”It was not just the new settlers hiding in the vast lands. As Junger writes, “On the frontier, there was thought to be nothing more dangerous than a wounded Apache trying to give the rest of his band time to escape. But it was the Apache’s ability to cross terrain quickly and invisibly that allowed fourteen generations to remain outside the control of white society.”Junger writes that “The American frontier was… a place of mythic freedom. Freedom and safety seemed to exist on a continuum, where the more you had of one, the less you had of the other.” As Junger relates the words of a settler, in those violent lands of opportunity, “There was neither law nor gospel.”Maybe the American frontier felt too free, too opposed to humanity’s instinctive need for a collective society. Maybe those old days of impossible risk imprinted, in some of us, a genetic fear for true freedom and all its terror. Maybe that’s why some crave authoritarianism, an anti-freedom streak that picks trinkets to rebel for and against—guns, video games, vaccines, take your pick—as long as a Strong Man tells us what to do.“Our closest primate relative is the chimpanzee, and their groups are dominated by an alpha male that runs the show,” Junger said. “The counterbalance to human society, that doesn’t exist with chimps, is our striving for egalitarianism in the group. Our leaders don’t have rights that we don’t have.”Society protects many of us, so it feels free, safe, and cooperative—but if Black Lives Matter shows a disparity, then who is free? Different freedoms for everyone means it can stop being free for anyone.“If leadership is protected from all consequences, that’s not a free society,” Junger said.Junger writes a disturbing line: “An important part of freedom is not having to make sacrifices for people who don’t have to make sacrifices for you.” It’s true—we’re often free to not sacrifice anything for people we’re not connected too. Don’t wear a mask, don’t get vaccinated. That is freedom. A better word than “important” might be “bleak.”A free society has many equal expectations—we pay taxes that fund schools even if we have no kids. We don’t steal or run red lights. Laws and punishments make those easy “freedoms” to surrender.In America today, Junger writes, “freedom and survival are more or less guaranteed. That is a great blessing, but allows people to believe that any sacrifice at all, rationing water during a drought, for example, are forms of tyranny. The idea that we can enjoy the benefits of society while owing nothing in return is literally infantile. Only children owe nothing.”What we’ll do for neighbors, when it costs a bit of personal comfort, is where freedom’s price is paid.The far extreme is when those choices boil over into life and death. Junger shows the Easter Uprising against English rule over Ireland, and the labor protests of America’s 20th century. In each case, an idea of freedom became something worth fighting and dying for.Oppression became too much. In the case of 1920s steelworker strikes, “local governments banned all labor meetings… made it a crime to gather in groups of more than two… The mayor of Duquesne, Pennsylvania boasted that ‘Jesus Christ himself couldn’t speak’ in his town.“The police seemed to want a level of obedience from people that bordered on servility, and that was precisely the kind of feudal state many of the steelworkers had fled in the first place.”In 2020’s protests against police violence, or new anti-protest laws in response, it doesn’t take much to find contemporary comparisons.Freedom’s end—the ultimate oppression—is when government takes a life, putting all its power into irrevocably taking away someone else’s. Junger shifts into the perspective of Michael Mallin, one of the Irish leaders of the Easter Uprising, as he awaits his pre-dawn 1916 execution. He waits in a cell, for the British firing squad to arrive.“Now the sound of the lockbolt, the groan of the hinges. Now Mallin descending the staircase to the Stonebreaker’s Yard. It’s barely light and he will never see the sun again, nor his home, nor his family… Mallin is offered a blindfold, but it is not known if he accepts.”A brief passage—but the shift in tense and perspective links Mallin to the “eternal present,” Junger said.“Don’t allow yourself the comfort of thinking this in the past. It’s right now, for someone, somewhere,” Junger said. Myanmar or Minneapolis. “It might happen to you. Probably not, if you live in a democracy. But it might.”In that passage, Junger wanted to maximize the impact—to put the reader in that dark cell, where Mallin “was praying, thinking about family, drifting in those moments as you might, suddenly you hear that sound of the bolt. The only way to give the reader an approximation is to change tense,” he said.“I knew I was writing a different way. It felt delivered by something else,” he said. “There is a moment in the creative process that can feel sort of divine, where there’s a higher power. I’m an implacable atheist, so divine is a metaphorical concept, but I’m sometimes blessed by it.”Atheism is freedom, putting our fates into luck, abilities, and choices. Faith is freedom, a path laid out for us to travel with free will.But, like Junger said, Freedom is not a 600-page book about philosophy.Cormac McCarthy inspired Junger’s description of his railroad hikes, with its Blood Meridian rhythms: “We drank our fill at the creek and then sat against our packs and ate and smoked and washed and after an hour we moved on because high clouds have piled in from the southeast and the sunlight suddenly had the flat pewter cast of oncoming rain,” Junger writes. “We pushed past the old ferry station of Newport and Reiders Run and Wildcat Run and passed through the breach at Wildcat Ridge. The weather finally caught us at Millerstown where Route 17 crosses the Juniata River.”“…after a while we crossed the tracks and climbed down the embankment until we sat behind the old quarrystone footing, which hid us from a few houses that clustered along the road.”Anyone who ever played hide-and-seek knows that free feeling, watching the world when the world can’t watch them.“The experience was so intense, the landscape so evocative for me,” Junger said. “What’s the freest I’ve ever been in physical terms? Under a bridge.”Come back to that question—what’s the freest you’ve felt?Watching a child leave for college knowing you did your job to raise them as best you could? A hike up a mountain to see a sunrise, the only viewer in the world? Telling the boss man to go to hell? Can you pinpoint freedom, on the map of your life?I know my moment—coming home from Iraq in 2007, where I had reported as a freelance photojournalist. I unpacked my gear, sand-stained and smelling of diesel fuel and boot leather. I had done it, like another man once wrote, and it was really something. I had told no one my plans—at least nobody who might think to stop me. I had been in the Army, served in Iraq, but this was different. It was my solo journey and there was no one to thank, no one with any right to expect anything from me, no one holding me accountable.I was as free as I have ever been, and I have never felt close to that free since.Of course, the mortar that almost blew me up, someone would have had to pick up my pieces. I had left a last will, some thin instructions on disbursing my property. My freedom would have become someone else’s questions, wreckage, problem. I sleep at night. via Amazon Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Texas Democrats held a dramatic walkout to block the passage of a major GOP-backed bill restricting voting rights

    Democrats pulled an unprecedented move to defeat the bill for now, but Texas Republicans are likely to bring it back up in a special session.

  • Controversial voting measure set to become law in Texas

    The legislation would make it easier for a judge to overturn an election and push back the start time of Sunday voting.

  • Yellowstone: Woman charged at by grizzly bear after approaching animal and its cubs

    Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken

  • Tarzan actor Joe Lara, diet guru Gwen Shamblin Lara among seven presumed dead in Tennessee plane crash

    All passengers are presumed dead

  • Miami club shooting: 100 bullets unleashed on crowd standing outside birthday party concert

    ‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said