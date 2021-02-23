These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

The Norwegian Epic. Alain DENANTES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The return of cruising still remains in limbo for many cruise lines.

Companies including Royal Caribbean and Norwegian have announced vaccine requirements.

These are all the cruise lines that have COVID-19 vaccine requirements for guests or crew.

Several cruise lines have started announcing vaccination requirements for guests and crew members as the industry looks to restart after the the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, cruise ships that were mid-trip began facing COVID-19 related turmoils as the virus began trickling around the world, leaving passengers stuck, infected, or dead. Shortly after, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no-sail order, which was later replaced by its "Framework for Conditional Sailing Order," a compilation of protocols needed for cruising to resume again.

Despite this new framework - and pent-up demand for highly anticipated cruise ships and trips - the official return of cruising still remains in limbo. Presently, no major US cruises will be welcoming passengers until May, but companies are constantly extending this pause on sailing.

However, as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to be distributed across the globe, this could soon change.

"If we start to see vaccines become more widely available, and if the vaccines are being administered in a far more efficient manner than they have been, I think it would be reasonable for the cruise lines to say a vaccine is required," Henry Harteveldt, a travel industry analyst and president of the Atmosphere Research Group, told Insider in an interview.

However, vaccine rollout and accessibility has been a notorious struggle around the world. As a result, Harteveldt notes that it may be "counterproductive" for major cruise lines like Carnival and Norwegian to require its guests to receive the vaccine if sailings actually resume in the next few months instead of later in the year, say July.

But over the last month, cruise lines have become increasingly vocal about the vaccine. While some companies - such as Carnival and its Holland America line - are "reviewing" the different vaccines, several others have already announced vaccination protocols for guests and crew members.

These are all the cruise lines with vaccine-related mandates so far:

Saga Cruises

Saga Cruises. Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images

On January 21, United Kingdom-based Saga Cruises announced that it would require all of its passengers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 two weeks before a trip. Saga primarily caters to passengers over 50-years-old.

Royal Caribbean

The Wonder of the Seas. Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean expects to require its crew members to receive the vaccine before sailings return, a spokesperson told Insider.

Crystal Cruises

The Crystal Symphony. Crystal Cruises

On February 18, Crystal Cruises said it would require guests to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before a cruise. The cruise line is also requiring a negative coronavirus test result from travelers and crew members, among other health protocols.

"We know that peace of mind is the greatest luxury, and the vaccine requirement is simply the best way to ensure the safest possible Crystal Experience for all on board," Jack Anderson, the cruise line's interim president and CEO, said in a press release.

Hornblower Group's "overnight" cruise lines

A Victory Cruise Lines' ship on the Georgian Bay Victory Cruise Lines

Hornblower Group's American Queen Steamboat Company and Victory Cruise Lines have both announced requirements for guests and crew members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for sailings starting July 1.

According to John Waggoner, CEO and founder of American Queen Steamboat Company, requiring the vaccine will ensure the "safest cruising experience possible." However, the cruise lines is are still looking to resume sailing in April, prior to this vaccination deadline.

Norwegian Cruise Line and Regent Seven Seas Cruises

The Norwegian Epic. Alain DENANTES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Norwegian Cruise Line and its Regent Seven Seas Cruises have announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements for crew members prior to boarding. However, the cruise lines are still "exploring all options" in regards to vaccination requirements for its guests, according to the cruise lines' statements sent to Insider.

