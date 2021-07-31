A cruise passenger who assaulted two men during a drunken brawl at a buffet was sentenced to 21 months in jail

Paul Evans. Hampshire Constabulary

A UK man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison, following a brawl on a P&O cruise.

Paul Evans, a financial advisor and ex-stockbroker, was sentenced on Thursday, MailOnline reported.

His wife, a YouTube interviewer, was given a suspended sentence for her part in the 2019 incident.

A former stockbroker has been sentenced to 21 months in prison for assaulting two cruise passengers during a late-night buffet on the vessel, MailOnline reported.

Paul Evans, 45, and his wife, Tabatha Young, 43, became angry after another family on board the P&O's Royal Britannia ship requested that the couple stop swearing in front of their children as they dined, the report said.

This led to an altercation, during which Evans assaulted the woman's husband and another passenger as part of a "brutal attack," the report said.

Evans, who was reportedly intoxicated, punched and kicked the men as if he were "taking a penalty," the Metro reported.

Young, a YouTube personality who interviews boxers, was also involved in the violence, the report said.

The ship was traveling to Southampton, UK, from Bergen, Norway, on July 26, 2019. A P&O Cruises spokesman told the Metro: "We will not tolerate disruptive behavior on board our ships."

Evans, of Clayhill, Essex, was charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm. He told the court he was acting in self-defense but a judge at Southampton Crown Court said "there was no need for defensive force," reports said.

Young pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm and cried as she was handed a nine-month jail sentence, MailOnline reported. She was ordered to complete 180 hours of community service.

Detective Constable Lisa Robins told the Metro: ''Nobody should have to tolerate inappropriate and abusive language or behavior."

"Having a few drinks does not excuse criminal behavior, in any setting," she added.

Read the original article on Business Insider