Cruise passengers forced to quarantine after COVID outbreak on Carnival ship

American City Business Journals

Cruise line Cunard announced its 2023–24 sailing schedule, including news that that its brand-new Queen Anne ship will sail on its maiden voyage in January 2024. The Valencia, California-based company, which is owned by Miami-based Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), said it will sail 110 international voyages between October 23, 2023, and May 14, 2024, calling on 126 ports in 51 countries on trips ranging from two nights to 108 days. The cruise line haltingly restarted sailings a year ago but was forced to make some cancellations on 2022 sailings, saying it was "extremely sorry for the huge disappointment cancellations will cause for all guests who have been affected" in the wake of various countries' Covid-19 travel restrictions.