Cruise passengers under coronavirus quarantine say they lack food, basic medical attention

Cruise ship passengers under federal coronavirus quarantine say they are lacking food, medical attention and are being housed in unsanitary conditions, contradicting Trump's claims that getting them off the Grand Princess was a "tremendous success."

Michelle Saunders and her 83-year-old grandmother, both from Illinois, have been waiting for medical attention and other basics since they were among the 2,000 evacuated from the ship.

At Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia no one came by to check their temperature for nearly two days, Saunders told USA TODAY on Saturday – a standard protocol they were promised to help monitor for infection.

Food was not delivered to their room for more than 12 hours after their arrival, she said. Their room had no towel and one small bar of soap, and she has been told there is no more, despite the constant public health reminders to wash hands.

No efforts are being made to keep the former cruise ship passengers at a safe social distance from each other to avoid spreading the contagious disease either, she said, beyond telling them to wear masks when they leave their rooms.

Michelle Saunders of Gurnee, Illinois and her grandmother, Hildegard Baxpehler, 83, of Glenview, Illinois, are under quarantine at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia after being evacuated from the Grand Princess cruise ship. More

Sanders said her grandmother has become increasingly scared and has not eaten much.

“It shouldn't be my job to keep her safe,” Saunders said, breaking into tears. “It should be their job, and they are not doing it.”

On Friday in the Rose Garden, President Donald Trump praised Vice President Mike Pence for the “tremendous success out in Oakland” in coordinating the disembarkment from the Grand Princess, which had identified two passengers and 19 crew infected with the new coronavirus when the ship finally docked on Monday in Oakland, California.

More: 14 passengers left on Grand Princess as others begin quarantine at military bases

The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. All American citizens have disembarked from the ship. More

Contradictory accounts came not just from Dobbins but from Travis Air Force Base in California and from Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. Many of those quarantined at the three military bases already had spent days stuck in their cruise cabins to avoid the spread of the coronavirus while arrangements were made for their transfer to the bases.

They found a stark contrast between protocols onboard the ship and at the bases. On the ship, they had been restricted to their rooms. But after being carefully guided off the ship, maintaining a wide distance to avoid the possibility of spreading infection, they were tightly crammed into airplane seats, then buses, to take them to the military bases.

Concerns about missed meals, lacking information about coronavirus testing and inadequate medical care were raised during a Saturday afternoon call between quarantined cruise passengers at Dobbins and representatives from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the cruise line.

“I am just concerned for everybody, because we do have a lot of older people in these buildings and they are not being cared for,” said a woman, noting that she was aware of people who had not received adequate amounts of food or missing meals entirely.