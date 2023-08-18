Cruise robotaxi involved in a crash with fire truck, one passenger injured

Image Credits: Cruise

A Cruise robotoaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco.

Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Cruise said one of its self-driving Chevy Bolt EVs entered into an intersection on a green traffic light at Polk and Turk streets when it was struck by an emergency vehicle that appeared to be en route to an emergency scene. A video posted by FriscoLive415 that includes police scanner information shows the airbags deployed in the vehicle and the passenger was complaining of a headache.

A Cruise spokesperson said the company would provide an update as soon as it can.

Cruise, self-driving vehicle subsidiary under GM, said there was one passenger in the car, who was "treated on scene and transported via ambulance for what we believe are non-severe injuries."

The company also added it would investigate to better understand the performance of its autonomous vehicles and will be in touch with the City of San Francisco about the event.

The crash, which occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, comes a day after San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with the CPUC to pause the firms’ plans to charge for robotaxi rides in the city at all hours. Chiu's arguments parallel comments made by residents and other city officials during a public hearing ahead of the CPUC's vote.

Despite opposition, CPUC voted to approve Cruise and Waymo's final permit that allows both companies to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, charge for all driverless rides and expand their fleets. In the past week however, Cruise has had a series of snafus, including at least 10 of its driverless cars reportedly stalling and blocking traffic, that threatens to derail its commercial plans.

