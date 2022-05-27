Cruise ship employee sexually exploited 16-year-old traveling with her family, feds say

A cruise ship employee sexually exploited a 16-year-old he met on board while she was vacationing with her family on an Alaskan voyage and use her to film child pornography, federal prosecutors say.

The employee, 38-year-old Daniel Scott Crow from Stuart, Florida, kept in touch with the teen after the ship docked via a messaging app and solicited explicit photos from her, according to a May 26 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida.

He later arranged to meet the teen at a hotel, where he exploited her for sex and filmed the interaction, the release says. He kept videos and records of their conversations on his cellphone.

Crow’s defense attorney was not publicly listed.

He faces charges of coercion or enticement of a female and production of visual depictions involving sexual exploitation of minors, according to court records.

Crow appeared in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, on May 26, according to the release. Fort Pierce is about 130 miles north of Miami.

He could face up to life in prison.

