Cruise Ship Employees Are Exposing Their Secrets And Stories, And Suddenly "Below Deck" Is Looking Tame

Moldova and Romania pledged on Wednesday to boost economic ties following Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, and Bucharest reiterated support for Chisinau's bid to join the European Union. On his first trip abroad since taking office last month, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean held talks with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Cuica. Moldova has been hit hard by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, which borders both Moldova and Romania, and tensions with Russia have risen over the war in Ukraine and the tiny former Soviet republic's EU accession bid.