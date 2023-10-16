Cruise ship helps evacuate Americans from Israel to safety in Cyprus

Ultra Orthodox Jews arrive to board the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship in Haifa Port, northern Israel, on Monday, deployed to help evacuate Americans. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A Royal Caribbean cruise ship helped evacuate Americans from Israel on Monday amid that nation's fight with Hamas militants in Gaza.

Deployed at the behest of the U.S. Embassy in Israel, the Rhapsody of the Seas offered Americans the chance to depart from Haifa en route to Cyprus on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to the New York Post, "thousands" raced to make the boarding call, which began at 8 a.m. local time. There were no immediate reports on the number of people evacuated, but the ship can carry about 2,500 people when fully loaded.

"Royal Caribbean Group is actively supporting the U.S. Department of State in the assisted departure of American citizens," Royal Caribbean said in a statement to UPI.

The State Department said about 500,000 American citizens live in Israel.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters last week that chartered flights for U.S. citizens fleeing the country would be made available, as well as other options.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Monday his government had not reached a cease-fire agreement to allow aid into the Gaza Strip and for civilians to leave safely as the Israel Defense Forces prepare for a possible ground invasion.

U.S. officials said 27 U.S. citizens were killed in the Oct. 7 surprise attack in Israel by Hamas militants, and 14 remain unaccounted for.