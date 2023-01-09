Cruise ship pool becomes six-story waterfall after ship takes hard turn out at sea
Royal Caribbean said a maneuver to avoid hitting a raft at sea caused a pool on the Harmony of the Seas to pour down six stories into center of ship.
“What a great way to start 2023,” Wisconsin’s lottery director said.
South Carolina legislators return to Columbia Jan. 10 for the start of the new two-year session.
Massachusetts Maritime Academy cadets set off on their annual Sea Term aboard the T.S. Kennedy Sunday morning.
Members of the extended Royal Family came together to pay solemn tribute and reflect upon the extraordinary life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II. Following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on September 8 that Queen Elizabeth II had died at Balmoral Castle, King Charles expressed the “greatest sadness” at the loss of his beloved mother. The Queen was a proud great-grandmother to twelve royals - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall, Lucas Tindall, August Brooksbank and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.
It seems like Kroger is on a quest to take over the world. In October, the nation’s largest grocer announced its intent to buy Albertsons, the nation’s second largest grocer, for $24.6 billion. Obviously, such a move is subject to intense regulatory scrutiny and may or may not end up panning out—especially considering the Biden administration’s aggressive push against large mergers.
The lawsuit says the new election laws are "an all-sides attack on the voting process" that will create challenges for voters.
The Tennessee Titans said they were embarrassed, disappointed and hurt after their season ended on a seven-game losing streak, missing the playoffs.
Twilight Crooks disappeared not long after answering a payphone by the Plano County Store in rural Kentucky the day before 9/11. After a frantic two-week search, her body was found — dressed in a sweater no one recognized. <strong>Skylar Baker-Jordan </strong>reports on a case that seemed impossible to solve, but is being investigated again after an anonymous tip
An altercation between a tenant and a landlord in Central Florida turned violent Saturday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlie was urgently trying to tell his human that something was wrong with the baby. The post Pregnant woman accidentally records golden retriever’s desperate health warnings appeared first on In The Know.
Colorado will stop sending migrants to major Democrat-run cities after Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams urged Gov. Jared Polis to halt the program.
Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the fastest growing U.S. metro with the strongest diversity of job industries across Texas. How is it positioned to handle a looming recession?
The fail-proof fashion formula looks a little different in 2023.
After years of separation from his wife in mainland China, Hong Kong resident Cheung Seng-bun made sure to be among the first in line following the reopening Sunday of border crossing points. The ability of residents of the semi-autonomous southern Chinese city to cross over is one of the most visible signs of China’s easing of border restrictions imposed almost three years ago, with travelers arriving from abroad no longer required to undergo expensive and time-consuming quarantines.
The "danger noodle" was inside a woman's carry-on on Dec. 15, and it was not allowed to fly after the airline was notified.
A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in Downtown Memphis on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Packers appear to be on the decline after three decades of running the NFC North, especially if Aaron Rodgers retires. What's the mean for the Lions
"I love that I get to be the one to be the first female lead [of an NCIS franchise]," Lachey told the hosts of The Talk on Monday ahead of a three-hour crossover event on CBS
Walt Disney will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, which will likely feature the company's best-known character, Mickey Mouse, in many different ways. The company's cartoon characters are as old as Disney itself, although before Mickey came around, there was a cat named Julius and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Well, being able to meet and greet the famed Disney characters has been around at Disney parks since Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., opened in 1955.
The House GOP could see a bumpy road as the 118th Congress takes off following a narrow majority win in the House speaker race, definitely deciding Kevin McCarthy as the speaker.