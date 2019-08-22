Cruise ship tours: Take a look inside Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Splendor

With its over the top, eye-popping decor conceived by Joseph Farcus, the former designer of choice for Carnival Cruise Line, the Carnival Splendor is one of the flashiest cruise ships afloat. Originally ordered for Carnival subsidiary Costa Cruises, the ship was ultimately completed for Carnival Cruises in 2008.

Currently based in Long Beach, California, the Carnival Splendor will depart U.S. waters this fall to begin full-time cruising in Australian waters.

The Splendor made headlines in 2010 after being disabled by an engine room fire off Baja California. After the ship was towed to San Diego — where all guests were safely disembarked — repairs were made and the ship eventually returned to service in 2011.

Among the Carnival Splendor’s “wow” features are the 214-foot Twisted water slide; the 21,000-square-foot Cloud 9 Spa; the children’s Splash Park wet area; an adults-only enclave called Serenity; a nine-hole, pirate-themed mini golf course; a three-deck tall Theater At Sea pool area with a retractable roof and a 22-foot-LED screen; a towering atrium with four glass panoramic elevators; a three-deck tall showroom; a massive casino; two double-deck restaurants; and an extra-tariff steakhouse.

Scroll through the latest gallery depicting the Carnival Splendor above.

And scroll through below to view the former British ocean liners that led to Carnival Cruise Line becoming the largest cruise line in the world:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Splendor: See inside the cruise ship