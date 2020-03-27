Cruise-ship workers say they have so much sex that their ships are like college dorms

Mikhail Starodubov/Shutterstock

Sex among cruise-ship workers is pervasive, current and former cruise-ship employees told Business Insider.

Some compared the hookup culture as being similar to, or even exceeding, that of a college dorm.

But the permissive sexual culture on cruise ships can also lead to aggressive or inappropriate behavior.

Romantic relationships among employees develop and end much faster than on land, which, along with frequent turnover, can make long-term relationships difficult.

Do you work in the cruise industry? Do you have an opinion about how your company or the industry as a whole has handled the coronavirus? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com .

Among the many distinctive features of a cruise ship job is the fact that you live with your co-workers. That can result in unusually close bonds among employees and an unusual amount of sex between them, current and former cruise-ship employees told Business Insider. Some requested anonymity due to fear of reprisal from their current or former employers.

"There's a lot of sex on cruise ships," said a former casino manager for Holland America Line.

Some compared the hookup culture as being similar to, or even exceeding, that of a college dorm. And, like college, sexual activity is fueled by frequent alcohol consumption. Sex among employees is so pervasive that former Carnival Cruise Line waiter and art auctioneer Brian David Bruns said a co-worker was surprised when Bruns had not hooked up with one of his colleagues during his first night on a ship.

"What the hell, man?" the co-worker said, according to Bruns.

But the permissive sexual culture on cruise ships can also lead to aggressive or inappropriate behavior. A former Royal Caribbean Cruises employee said one of her managers would make comments about her sexual orientation and criticize her for never changing her hairstyle.

Royal Caribbean did not respond to a request for comment.

A former Carnival employee said at one point, she was dating a man whose contract was close to ending. Male co-workers would remind her of her boyfriend's imminent departure, and, as soon as he left, made advances under the guise of comforting her.

Relationships move faster than on land

Romantic relationships among employees develop and end much faster than on land, which, along with frequent turnover, can make long-term relationships difficult.

"One month on a ship is maybe like two years on land, because you spend so much time with these people," said Taylor Sokol, a former cruise director for Holland America.

But the close proximity between employees can make it difficult to maintain a healthy amount of space from a romantic partner, Sokol said.

"It's kind of hard to give someone their space when you live maybe 10 feet away from them."

Chad Stone, a former production manager for Seabourn Cruise Line, said the dating scene on cruise ships was part of the reason he stopped working on them. At one point, he got engaged to a co-worker, but ended the engagement a month later after he learned his fiancee had cheated on him during a break between contracts.

Long-term relationships are difficult

The cruise ship lifestyle also makes the prospect of raising children a challenge, as cruise ship workers sign contracts that keep them on board for months at a time. Nina Beader, a former youth staff employee for Carnival, said she decided to stop working on cruise ships in part because she wanted to one day have a family and feared that a cruise ship job would prevent her from spending enough time with her children.

"I did not want to end up being 40 and not having a family," she said.

A former Royal Caribbean employee who spent two decades working on cruise ships expressed ambivalence about the unusual nature of on-board romance. Before he left the company, he said he was considering ending his time on cruise ships in part because they aren't conducive to long-term relationships, though he added that he had noticed friends in conventional relationships who did not appear to be satisfied with them.

"I look at my friends all over the world that have relationships that would be considered normal, and I don't find a whole lot of them too happy," he said. "I'm still pretty happy with my single lifestyle and not having to answer to anybody. I'm okay with that for now."

