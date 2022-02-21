These new cruise ships have their own submarines and allow guests to learn from scientists on voyages to Antarctica. See what it's like onboard.

The Viking Octantis. Viking Cruises

Two expedition cruise ships are offering people the opportunity to cruise Antarctica and the Arctic.

Participants will be able to learn from the scientists onboard.

The vessels will also carry research labs, submarines, and expedition equipment.

The two new ships will sail to Antarctica, the Arctic and the Great Lakes.

The Viking Octantis recently completed its maiden voyage to Antarctica.

The Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris — part of Viking Cruises' new expedition fleet — have an onboard lab, submarines, and a host of expedition equipment.

The Viking Octantis made its maiden voyage to Antarctica.

Each ship, which has to be small enough to navigate remote areas, has 189 staterooms, accommodating up to 378 guests.

Ships have 189 staterooms each.

The staterooms, equipped with sunrooms that convert into al fresco viewing platforms, range from 222 square feet to 1,223 square feet.

Staterooms have a nordic balcony.

According to Viking's chairman, Torstein Hagan, the expedition ships are equipped to allow people to explore "the world's most pristine destinations in the most responsible way possible."

The Viking Octantis made its maiden voyage to Antarctica.

The ships are active research units. Resident scientists have the use of a 430 square foot laboratory complete with wet and dry facilities, a sample processing area, fume cupboard and freezer.

Resident scientists will work onboard.

Guests will also have supervised access to the lab facilities to work alongside the experts.

Guests are able to observe and learn from resident scientists.

The onboard expedition programme will allow guests to learn from resident scientists en route to their destination.

The Viking Octantis recently made its maiden voyage to Antarctica.

A team of over 25 experts, including expedition teams, photographers, submarine pilots, and researchers from Cambridge University and The Cornell Lab of Ornithology will be assigned to each expedition.

Experts will accompany each expedition.

"The Aula" — a panoramic auditorium inspired by the University of Oslo's ceremonial hall where the Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded — is designed specifically for lectures.

The Aula

According to Dr. Damon Stanwell-Smith, Viking's head of science and sustainability, guests will be able to participate in experiments such as weather balloon releases in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Guests are able to observe and learn from resident scientists.

Expedition equipment including Arctic-tested kayaks, 12-seater convertible rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), and a fleet of military pro zodiacs, are kept in the Hangar, an onboard marina located just below the lab ...

The Hangar.

... enabling guests to set off on fieldwork when they arrive at the shores of Antarctica, the Arctic or the Great Lakes.

Guests are able to observe and learn from resident scientists.

The ships will also each host two, six-guest submarines, with revolving seats and 270-degree spherical windows.

The Hangar.

Each ship is stocked with expedition kit including necessities such as boots, binoculars, waterproof trousers, safety equipment, and skis.

The ships are equipped with ski equipment.

The expedition itineraries — which last between 8 and 47 days depending on the destination — start from $5,995 per person, rising to as much as $136,000 for a 13-day cruise to the Arctic from Tromsø, Norway, according to the company's website.

The Viking Octantis.

Viking Octantis, which set sail in January, recently completed its maiden voyage, cruising from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Antarctica for six days of exploration.

The Viking Octantis recently made its maiden voyage to Antarctica.

Viking's second ship, Viking Polaris, which is in its final stages of construction, is due to set sail in August, cruising to the Arctic and Antarctica on maiden voyages.

The Viking Octantis.

