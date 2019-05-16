You Can Cruise Smoothly With A 2015 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide

This is a one cushy bike.

Sometimes it’s nice to have some relaxed fun on two wheels, which is exactly what this 2015 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is all about. Smooth acceleration, plenty of features, and drop-dead gorgeous looks make this bike for tooling down Main Street or hitting the open road for weekend adventure. It’s being offered by American Motorcycle Trading Company, giving you the chance to become the lucky next owner.

This bike a real looker. A black paint job is complimented by gold script and pinstriping for a classic appearance. Chrome wheels, exhaust, and plenty of other components shine up nice. A short windscreen is tinted for that perfect sinister appearance. Large saddlebags with one-touch latches are perfect for bringing along some clothes and other essentials for a weekend getaway. Rider floorboards and adjustable passenger pegs mean greater comfort.

Read More



Petersen Museum Opens First Custom Electric Motorcycle Exhibit

Motorcycle Federation Of Japan Establishes Hall Of Fame



You get some nice Screamin’ Eagle performance upgrades on this ride, which really pumps up the 110 ci liquid-cooled V-Twin. There’s also electronic sequential port fuel injection for more efficiency and power, so you can cruise without stopping nearly as much. The six-speed transmission also helps with passing on the highway and climbing mountain passes without any signs of struggling. The Screamin’ Eagle Slip-On Exhaust produces that howl you love on an American motorcycle.

While this Harley-Davidson has some classic looks, it also comes packed with a surprising amount of modern comforts. A factory-installed proximity key means you don’t have to get anything out to fire up this bike. The Boom Audio 6.5-inch touchscreen has navigation, so you can find your way while exploring new areas. With electronic cruise control your weekend trips are even more manageable.

Although not in immaculate cosmetic condition, this 2015 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide is still quite presentable for its age. Mechanically, this bike should run solid, making for a great daily rider or a nice weekend getaway machine.









