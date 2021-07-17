This cruise sold fares starting at $73k. It sold out in less than 3 hours.

A cruise with fares starting at $73,499 sold out in less than three hours Wednesday.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises put tickets for the 2024 World Cruise up for sale around 8:30 a.m. EST Wednesday. They sold out around 11 a.m., according to a company statement. Fares were as high as $199,999 per guest for a master suite.

The cruise is set to take off Jan. 6, 2024 from Miami, Florida on the Seven Seas Mariner.

The nearly five-month cruise will span 34,500 nautical miles, venturing out to 66 ports and 31 countries, including destinations in Central America, the U.S. West Coast, Hawaii, South Pacific Islands, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Bermuda. There are 442 shore excursions available.

A cruise on the Seven Seas Mariner sold out in less than three hours. Tickets started at $73,499.

Wednesday's ticket sales broke the company’s record for opening day bookings, according to a Thursday news release. The previous record was set in September 2020, when bookings for Regent’s 2023 World Cruise went on sale.

Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said there has been a “strong increase” of first-time travelers with the company.

“With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations,” Montague said in the statement. “For our guests, the 2024 World Cruise represents so much more than just a cruise vacation - it’s a return to a normality”

