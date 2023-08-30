Cruise testing self-driving cars
If drivers see a Cruise vehicle without another driver inside, don't panic.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Cruise said Monday it has started testing its self-driving vehicles in Atlanta as the company continues its ambitious plan to launch its robotaxi service in multiple cities. The announcement confirms previous reporting by TechCrunch that Atlanta would be the next city to see Cruise vehicles on public roads. Today we begin our initial testing across the city and we can’t wait to see what each neighborhood has to offer.
Once again, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more information from Tesla regarding the safety of Autopilot. In a special order dated July 26, the regulator shared concerns about a change to Tesla's advanced driver assistance system that allows drivers to use the system for extended periods of time without prompting the driver to place their hands on the steering wheel. NHTSA ordered Tesla to answer questions and produce documents, according to the letter released Tuesday.
Oregon deemed safest state for teen drivers, just ahead of New York. States in the upper West take the last places, Montana ranked worst.
Amelia Earhart's 1937 Cord 812 Phaeton convertible is about to go on display on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Against all odds, Starfish Space has managed to pull its first orbital mission back from the brink of catastrophe, with the startup saying Tuesday that it has re-gained control over the Otter Pup spacecraft that had been rapidly tumbling through space. The Kent, Washington-based startup said it will now move ahead with an “extensive checkout” of the spacecraft’s onboard systems and a search for a new partner for its rendezvous, proximity and docking (RPD) mission. Starfish was one of several companies that hitched a ride to orbit on a space tug operated by Launcher (now owned by Vast).
The former No. 1 pick said he would want to land with the 76ers if he got traded again, adding that he wants to play for Australia at the Olympics after not playing with the team since 2013.
iSeeCars updated its fastest-selling vehicles study with lists of the new and used models that take the longest to sell. While used cars are selling faster than a year ago, new cars and EVs are taking much longer.
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that many Americans aren't very concerned about COVID.