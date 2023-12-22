You can cruise from Texas to the Caribbean on Carnival’s new ship

The Port of Galveston has a new resident.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee ship will begin sailing from the Texas city on Saturday, marking the debut of the line’s third Excel class ship. Jubilee, which boasts a Texas Star on its bow, will sail year-round Caribbean itineraries, giving travelers in and around the southern U.S. additional vacation options in the region.

“Carnival Jubilee is the fifth additional ship we’ve welcomed into our fleet since 2021 and an integral part of our growth strategy,” Christine Duffy, the cruise line’s president, said in a news release. “This ship will bring our most dynamic offering of fun to one of our most popular homeports and will be a great addition to our plans to remain the number one cruise line in Galveston.”

Where will Carnival Jubilee sail?

The roughly 6,400-guest ship will offer week-long Western Caribbean itineraries. The ship’s maiden voyage will include stops in Mahogany Bay in Honduras, and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Cucina del Capitano on Carnival Jubilee

What’s new on board?

Jubilee features two new onboard areas or “zones.” Currents on Deck 6 and 7 will be home to two new bars, Dr. Inks, Ph.D., themed around an eponymous octopus character and her underwater life, with color-changing cocktails and menu items incorporating “sea foam” and boba pearls.

Nearby lounge The Golden Mermaid is centered around another kind of sea creature and offers drinks that sparkle courtesy of edible glitter inspired by precious gemstones and metals, and Emeril’s Bistro 717 will serve creole cuisine and lean into seafood. There are also large LED portholes and a wave-shaped LED ceiling, aimed at transporting guests underwater.

Golden Mermaid on Carnival Jubilee

The second zone, Deck 8’s The Shores, has a boardwalk where passengers can stroll and grab a bite at the pizza joint Coastal Slice, sip coffee and cocktails at Marina Bar, and more.

Jubilee will host the debut of “Dear Future Husband,” an interactive pop musical that follows a bridge and groom and their friends performing pop hits in the ship’s theater before the audience gets to join in for their reception at Limelight Theater. The Lone Star Tailgate – a party with the “energy of a country fairground and rodeo,” according to a news release – will take place on the Lido deck on each sailing.

There is also a Night Owls Camp Out, where kids can spend the evening playing cornhole, building forts and more, among other expanded children’s programming. Other familiar venues and activities will return as well, including the BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster.

Carnival Jubilee arrives to Galveston

How much does Carnival Jubilee cost?

Prices vary by destination, sailing date and other factors, but a seven-day Western Caribbean itinerary departing January 20, 2024, currently starts at $999 per person based on double occupancy. The fare includes the majority of food, drinks like iced tea and regular coffee and more.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carnival debuts new ship Jubilee with Caribbean cruises from Texas