Cruise from Washington, DC: This line will offer sailings from nation's capital in 2024

Miami may be the cruise capital of the world, but travelers can take cruises from the nation’s capital, too.

American Cruise Lines will sail its American Revolution itineraries from Washington, D.C., beginning in March, sailing the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the York River. The cruise line first offered the itinerary with a stop in D.C. in 2018, but this year’s sailings mark the first iteration operating round-trip from the District.

Melissa Young, the line’s Director of Business Development, said its small vessels allow guests to “visit ports of call inaccessible by larger ships” on unique U.S. itineraries.

“The American Revolution cruises are a testament to what is only possible with American’s extraordinary fleet,” she said in a news release. “And this itinerary also features a fabulous new option for the drive-to market, allowing many guests to skip flights and jump on board hassle free.”

When are the Washington, D.C. cruises?

American will offer the itineraries between the spring and fall (with additional dates planned for 2025 and 2026). The first of the 2024 sailings will depart on March 26.

This year's itineraries will take place on the line’s 100-guest American Glory – one of its new Coastal Cats that debuted last year – and the 170-passenger American Constitution.

Where will the cruises visit?

The 10-night cruises will depart from the Wharf in Southwest D.C., home to restaurants, shopping and nightlife, including music venue The Anthem.

From there, guests can immerse themselves in U.S. history, visiting the houses of signers of the Declaration of Independence in Annapolis, Maryland, and exploring Virginia’s Historic Triangle, including Colonial Williamsburg to Yorktown Battlefield, the site of the last major battle of the Revolutionary War. Passengers can also visit George Washington’s Mount Vernon, among other stops, including Norfolk, where the ship will stay overnight.

The sailing concludes with an overnight stay in D.C., giving passengers time to explore the city, with excursions to Old Town Alexandria, Smithsonian museums and more on offer. If guests want more time there on the front end, they can also book an optional pre-cruise hotel stay at the Four Seasons.

How much do the cruises cost?

The 2024 itineraries currently start at $6,160 per person based on double occupancy, according to the line’s website. The fare includes all meals, drinks, entertainment on board and more. Select departures also include complimentary round-trip flights.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This cruise line will offer cruises from Washington, DC, this spring