Cruise workers are using TikTok to give a behind-the-scenes look into what life is like on an empty cruise ship

paytonabner/TikTok, ageorama/TikTok, pratyvvaa/TikTok

Many cruise lines have canceled their cruises until mid-April at the earliest.

But some ships are still at sea, in some cases without passengers.

TikTok videos made by their crew members have provided a behind-the-scenes look into what life is like on a mostly-empty cruise ship.

Do you work in the cruise industry? Do you have an opinion on how your company or the industry as a whole has handled the coronavirus? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

As the novel coronavirus has forced people around the world into their homes and apartments, the cruise industry has taken a major hit.

After the coronavirus spread through ships like the Diamond Princess, Grand Princess, and Costa Luminosa, many cruise companies, including Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said they would halt new sailings set to begin at US ports until mid-April at the earliest. Royal Caribbean has already extended its cancellations into May, and Carnival may follow.

But as some ships remain at sea, both with and without passengers, crew members have used TikTok to entertain themselves and give behind-the-scenes looks into what life is like on a mostly-empty cruise ship.

Here's what cruise-ship workers have been up to as they wait to return home.

Do you work in the cruise industry? Do you have an opinion on how your company or the industry as a whole has handled the coronavirus? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider