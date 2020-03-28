Cruise workers are using TikTok to give a behind-the-scenes look into what life is like on an empty cruise ship

paytonabner/TikTok, ageorama/TikTok, pratyvvaa/TikTok
- Many cruise lines have canceled their cruises until mid-April at the earliest.
- But some ships are still at sea, in some cases without passengers.
- TikTok videos made by their crew members have provided a behind-the-scenes look into what life is like on a mostly-empty cruise ship.
As the novel coronavirus has forced people around the world into their homes and apartments, the cruise industry has taken a major hit.
After the coronavirus spread through ships like the Diamond Princess, Grand Princess, and Costa Luminosa, many cruise companies, including Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said they would halt new sailings set to begin at US ports until mid-April at the earliest. Royal Caribbean has already extended its cancellations into May, and Carnival may follow.
But as some ships remain at sea, both with and without passengers, crew members have used TikTok to entertain themselves and give behind-the-scenes looks into what life is like on a mostly-empty cruise ship.
Here's what cruise-ship workers have been up to as they wait to return home.
Do you work in the cruise industry? Do you have an opinion on how your company or the industry as a whole has handled the coronavirus? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.
@mckaelalola
What’s it like on cruise ships right now??? 🛳 Here ya go 💁🏼♀️ ##cruiseship ##quarantine ##cruise ##cruiselife ##sad♬ Mr. Lonely - Bobby Vinton
@aaronotogarcia
##crusieshiplife ##shiplife ##crewmember♬ original sound - aaronotogarcia
@shinecaballero
##deck12WithMyfriend ##onboard ##lockdown ##shiplifeonboard♬ Lose Control - Meduza & Becky Hill & Goodboys
@mimi.trix
ooops my baby, i love you! 🥰😘##starmagicartist ##tiktokph ##tricseaannventure ##crusieshiplife ##foryourpage ##fyp ##dancechallenge ##trending♬ original sound - Triccie Ann Castillo
@aftabkhan9211
##dostimeri##missyouall##seeyouguyssoon♬ original sound - attitude_queen_aa
@shairelleescondeg
This is literally my quick change backstage every time 🤣🤙🏼⚓️😜 ##foryou ##foryourpage ##shiplife ##performer ##quickchange ##quarantined ##tiktok♬ Round Of Applause by Kron - rapidsongs
@ageorama
quarantine ain’t so bad when your house is a cruise ship lol ##TheSongOfUs ##happyathome ##MoodBoost ##foryou ##quarantine ##coronavirus♬ Bored In The House - curtisroach
@niki_mina8
##fyp ##foryoupage ##discover ##cruiseship ##quarantine ##corona ##cruiseshiplife ##stuckintheocean @gideonsoph♬ BDASH Breathe - bdash_2
@paytonabner
saw @ageorama do this and i knew i had to make my own ##cruiseship ##cruisecheck ##quarantine ##corona ##fyp♬ original sound - thats_so_payton
@pratyvvaa
blooper kaun aagaya?? 😆 killing time on board lockdown. ##coronatime ##2020 ##cruiseshiplockdown ##ccl♬ Say So - Doja Cat
@nosferatufx
##TheSongOfUs ##onlineclass ##PlayByPlay ##foryou ##fyp ##cruiseship ##coronavirus ##quarantineatsea♬ original sound - slimjimantagonist
@stephaniehawkinz
Being a cruiseship employee during the quarantine ##quarantinelife♬ Put your head on my shoulder cover by karlo - karlogutierrez
