Cruiser cam captures multi-county high speed chase; suspect remains in jail

New video has been released of a high speed chase that went through Clark and Greene Counties on July 8 and ended up with the driver, identified as 40-year-old Shane Lunsford, taken into custody, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>>Layoffs in progress at Enon-based Speedway as part of 7-Eleven acquisition

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper spotted a stolen van on Eastbound Interstate 70 and the trooper turned on his sirens, according to the video.

News Center 7′s Gabrielle Enright says the driver weaved in and out of traffic and the trooper pulled up next to the vehicle to get a description of the driver.

Police identified Lunsford as the driver and an officer threw stop sticks to try and end the pursuit.

The chase ended up in Beavercreek where the driver ran a red light, according to cruiser cam.

Troopers and police stopped the chase twice but then the driver kept going. The trooper then jumped a curb at a shopping center just to stay close.

>>Clearcreek Twp. officer shot moved to rehabilitation facility, chief says

Troopers say Lunsford made a right turn on Trebein Road and ended up in a field and then crashed through one fence ending up on someone’s property.

The pursuit continued through Fairborn as heavy rain started to fall and the O.S.H.P ended its pursuit but Dayton Police caught up with Lunsford near Huffman Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

Lunsford is in the Montgomery County Jail on a number of charges including failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and aggravated possession of drugs, according to Dayton Police.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday.