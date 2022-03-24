CRUISER CAM: Kettering cruiser hit at Moraine car wash; police still seek driver

Moraine police are still looking for the vehicle and driver responsible for hitting a Kettering cruiser and leading police on a pursuit earlier this month.

Police surrounded the Flying Ace Car Wash on West Dorothy Lane while a stolen vehicle got a car wash on Mar. 4.

Officers were at the car wash at 1901 W. Dorothy Lane around 10:15 a.m. when the yellow and black Dodge Challenger stolen out of the Toledo area was spotted, said Sgt. Andy Parish with Moraine Police.

Moraine police got some help from Kettering police to attempt to stop the vehicle after it exited the car wash, but the Challenger rammed the Kettering cruiser, jumped the curb and hit a sign and valve before fleeing the car wash, Parish said.

News Center 7 obtained cruiser camera footage fr

A short high-speed chase started as officers chased the Challenger west on Dorothy Lane and onto Springboro Pike, where Moraine police terminated the chase prior to the vehicle getting onto I-75 due to unsafe speeds, Parish said.

No officers were injured during the incident and the car wash had some minor property damage, but was able to stay open.



