What Are Cruises Going To Look Like in the Future?

Nicole Spector
·4 min read
bluecinema / Getty Images
bluecinema / Getty Images

2020 was a brutal year for travel and hospitality, but if this were a competition, the sector that would win top prize for being the worst off would be the cruise industry. From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March 2020 through the end of the year, the shutdown of cruising in the U.S. was estimated to cost more than $32 billion, bringing in less than 50% of what it gained in 2019 and cutting more than 250,000 jobs. Now that the world is slowly reopening, what will the future hold for the once-booming cruise industry?

Read: Why It’s Smart To Book Your Late 2021 Travel Now

Travel and tourism experts are mostly optimistic, and consumers should be too because cruising fares are pretty close to rock bottom right now.

“Just as flights and hotel [bookings are] returning, cruising will return, too,” said Alex Miller, founder and CEO of the travel site Upgraded Points. “Initially, you’ll see the cost of cruising be very affordable for most travelers — cheaper than what we are used to seeing.”

Those low fares are already popping up.

See: Airfare Still Low, But Rising Quickly as More Americans Travel

“Obviously this depends on the cruise line itself, and the destinations and length of cruise, but we’re seeing fares almost as low as $50 per day, depending on what’s included,” Miller said. “It’s hard to answer this question without more information, but in general we’re seeing dramatically lower tickets to entice travelers into coming back.”

But a cheap fare doesn’t mean you can just hop on a ship tomorrow. Cruising in the U.S. is still on hold. Miller provided dates for when the biggest names will be unmoored again — at the soonest:

  • Norwegian: June 30

  • Princess: May 16

  • Carnival: April 30

  • Royal Caribbean: April 30

  • Holland America: June 30

  • Disney: May 30

Find Out: What Travel Agents Say About Planning for Trips in 2021 and Beyond

“Some cruise lines (Celebrity, Royal Caribbean International, Crystal) have announced they will be sailing from home ports outside the U.S. that U.S. guests may fly to join,” said Paul Rutter, CEO and founder of Smooth Sailing Communication and cruise and entertainment director at Royal Caribbean International. “These home ports include Bermuda, Bahamas and St. Maarten with some more announcements coming in the future. They are scheduled to begin sailing in June or July. There are a few ships scheduled to sail in Europe and Asia, but they are mainly for locals from those countries and Americans will not be allowed to join for right now.”

More: COVID-Safe Travel Plans To Make Now To Save Money

Part of the delay in fully reopening is owed to the fact that cruise lines have to follow strict protocol under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get the green light to onboard passengers again.

“There is an extensive list of items the CDC is mandating that cruise lines must follow including social distancing, masks, sanitation stations and COVID testing protocols,” said Peter Cranis, executive director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism. “Norwegian Cruise Lines just announced that it would require all passengers and crew on its ships to be 100% vaccinated two weeks before boarding.”

Check Out: 10 Credit Cards To Consider for Travel Rewards

Organizing vaccinations and COVID-19 tests are the key focus as the cruise industry steers toward a return, but other safety measures will be high priority, too. Annie Scrivanich, senior vice president of Cruise Specialists, explained that while every cruise line is different, the following factors will be standard for ships going forward:

  • Reduced passenger capacity

  • Staggered check-in times to reduce crowds

  • Reworking buffets to other forms of food and beverage service

  • Touchless options around the ship and at check-in

  • Sanitizing luggage brought onboard

  • Stringent hygiene standards, such as frequent sanitization of touchpoints, more hand sanitizer and hand wash stations

  • Enhanced ventilation systems

Read: How To Plan Future Travel Without Risking Your Deposits

We know it will take at least a couple of months before U.S. cruising is back at any capacity, but will it ever be like it was? Possibly — but it will be a while before then. And first things first: These cruises have to leave port. The fact that we’re still in a holding pattern makes the future difficult to map.

“The industry will recover eventually and may even come back even better than before, but the longer it takes to get started, the more likely we will see more businesses close and people leave the travel and tourism industry for good,” said Andrew Garnett, CEO and president of Special Needs Group, Inc, a company that partners with cruise lines to provide wheelchair rentals, scooter rentals, oxygen rentals and other special needs equipment rentals. “We can all see the light at the end of the tunnel and it is really bright. However, they keep pushing the light back one month at a time. The recovery will happen, but it needs to start first.”

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: April 9, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Are Cruises Going To Look Like in the Future?

Recommended Stories

  • Podiatrist-founded shoe brand Vionic is offering up to 40 percent off dozens of styles

    Sneakers, sandals, slip-ons — oh my! Right now, you can score some of Vionic's best-selling styles on super sale. The post Podiatrist-founded shoe brand Vionic is offering up to 40 percent off dozens of styles appeared first on In The Know.

  • Coinbase Joins DeFi Alliance Ahead of Public Listing

    The group formerly known as the Chicago DeFi Alliance has added a prominent member to its ranks.

  • Cloud Software Stocks Should Prosper, Says BofA. Here Are Its 6 Favorite Picks.

    Analyst Brad Sills launched coverage on a slew of companies in the group, laying out a bull case for many of them.

  • Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, Disney, Carnival cancel additional sailings amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Norwegian and Carnival cancel more cruises.

  • Netflix scores streaming rights to new top Sony films

    Netflix further beefed up its film catalog on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures' top releases in the U.S. Beginning next year, Sony's new films will exclusively stream domestically on Netflix after their theatrical runs. The agreement also gives Netflix a first-look option on any films the Culver City, California-based studio elects to send directly to streaming.

  • Florida Senate OKs not offering state pension to many new workers, including teachers

    Amid fierce opposition from Democrats, the Florida Senate on Thursday approved a proposal that would block future teachers and other government workers from enrolling in the state’s traditional pension plan.

  • Will Carnival Say ‘Bon Voyage’ to the US If It’s Not Allowed To Sail?

    Cruise operator Carnival Corp. might not keep its ships in American ports much longer if the United States government doesn't lift its ban on sailing. See All Our Coverage: COVID's Financial Impact...

  • Do You Miss The V8 Power And Rear-Wheel Drive Of The 1985 Buick Lesabre

    The LeSabre served as Buicks entry level full-size car starting in 1959. Despite being one of its most consistently best-selling cars, 1977 marked a downward spiral for the model.

  • Royal Caribbean CEO on new safety protocols, push to sail again

    No cruise ship has left a U.S. port with passengers in over a year.

  • How you can fight racism, according to Asian American doctors

    "I remember the days of unimaginative kids calling me Aladdin, Mowgli, or some other brown-skinned fictional character." The post How you can fight racism, according to Asian American doctors appeared first on In The Know.

  • Cruise ships could resume sailing by midsummer, Buttigieg says

    American cruise ships that have been stuck in port for more than a year could be “sailing by midsummer,” provided they can meet safety guidelines by then, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Friday.

  • Leaving the U.S. is Easier Now—It’s Getting Back That Could Be the Problem

    GettyImagine that perfect tropical beach vacation—the kind with tranquil, turquoise waters and white sandy beaches shaded by palm trees. You’ve got a few days of drinking and relaxing in your sights, and some shops and local adventures that you want to hit later in the day, before drinking and relaxing near the water some more in the evening.South of its partying cousin, Cancun, Playa del Carmen is a lazier, low-pressure getaway that could be such a place. But as Diana Schmidt recently discovered, vacation plans for those who test positive for COVID-19 can turn a chill vacation into a complicated mess.“We were excited to come down here,” Schmidt tells The Daily Beast. “I’ve never stayed at an all-inclusive in Mexico.” She is a neonatal nurse practitioner at Children’s Hospital in Minnesota and she was joining her daughter for a spring break trip at the Panama Jack Resort.Originally, the trip was going to be three girls and their mothers.“One mom ended up testing positive. She was smart. She pre-tested,” said Schmidt, “which I would highly recommend people traveling, to pre-test, especially if you have to do a test before you return. You want to know that you’re negative before you can leave.”Originally, she was considering a trip to Florida, but was seeing how crowded it was and, since she was already vaccinated and her daughter already had COVID in October, Mexico seemed safer.“We flew in on a Saturday, March 27, and by Monday, kind of had a little bit of a sore throat,” she said. She had attributed it to sleeping in air-conditioning and going in and out of the heat. That then turned into a cough, body aches, and fever. She had her required COVID test screening that Thursday morning in preparation for her flight home. By the time she walked back to the pool from testing, the hotel was already confirming she was positive.While vaccines protect the vaccinated and minimize the effects if you catch COVID-19, they do not prevent someone from spreading it to others.She was told to head back to her room and a guard was waiting for her. The next day they moved her to their quarantine quarters, where she was the lone guest. She says the resort hadn’t yet had a case of quarantine.Like Schmidt, other travelers are boldly venturing out on vacations, especially post-vaccine, to find a breath of fresh air outside of their homes. With many countries lifting travel restrictions, people are running to the light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel. The U.S. recently lifted many of its travel requirements for those traveling domestically and those leaving the country. But the catch is that if you test positive in a country while you’re there, you still have to quarantine. The U.S. will also not allow you to return without a negative test within three days of your flight.Stories of those who found themselves stuck quarantining in another country due to positive tests are not skyrocketing, but they are becoming more common as more people take the risk. With Mexico being a popular pandemic destination, many of the quarantine stories are coming from there. Take for instance, a Boise, Idaho, man who tested positive only two days into his trip. He, along with his partner, both had to quarantine. In cases where travelers have not made their own arrangements, quarantining may be subject to government facilities and predetermined costs.Quarantine quarters, as you might guess, are not as nice as the other rooms.“You know, you’re looking at this beautiful resort, and you don’t get the sunshine. I had a sliver every morning, so I made sure I was up early. I have a little bit of a balcony, and I could step outside, which I was grateful for. So, it’s just super over-the-top depressing.” View from quarantine room at Panama Jack Resort. Diane Schmidt She felt isolated, but she was able to Zoom with friends and with family on Easter Sunday—she originally planned to be back by then. She found herself going into panic mode. “Boy, this has been just so incredibly stressful,” she said, “many tears every day.”Some foresight, however, did help lessen the blow.She’s happy that she bought the COVID insurance package the resort offered, which was $30 per person and it covered the entire stay for 14 days and meals. The rest of her group tested negative and returned home, otherwise they’d have had to pay to stay longer.She was on her own, but has nothing but positive things to say about the staff.“They were so good to me,” she said. They gave her a QR code for the restaurants, and she was able to order anything she needed from the menus. The staff of Panama Jack Resort tried to make her stay as painless as possible.“People ask me, ‘Weren’t you bored?’” She says she slept for the first three days. “I was so sick I couldn’t get out of bed. And then, once you start to feel good, you’re like, wow, like, I really need to work on my exit plan and how I’m going to get home.” Two doctors visited her, requiring cash out-of-pocket, and both gave her different answers as to how to be cleared for leaving. Doctor visit costs were unpredictable. One doctor charged her $30 and another $100.A woman in Cancun who heard about her situation reached out. She was there with her teenage daughter who tested positive. “She sent me a message on Facebook,” said Schmidt, “and as it turns out I actually went to high school with her.”On Thursday, Schmidt was finally cleared for a flight home, with her new-old friend and her daughter joining her. “So she ended up booking a return flight with me today. So, we’re all there together, at least, trying to support each other.”When asked if she’d do it again, she says no, but she definitely needs a vacation “redo.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The hottest toys of 2021

    Our in-house kid correspondent weighs in on the latest picks from the Toy Insider. ABC News’ Will Ganss reports.

  • Lana Condor, Sherry Cola and More Discuss Anti-Asian Racism at ICM Town Hall

    The 5-year-old son of Rep. Andy Kim (D-N.J.) came home one day to tell his father a story about an older child that kept calling him “Chinese boy” over and over again. Kim’s son said he kept laughing it off, replying that he is a “New Jersey boy.” “Oh, he’s so sweet,” Kim said when […]

  • 4 of the Best Zoos in the U.S.

    These popular U.S. zoos are about more than exotic animals — they're doing their part to fund and initiate animal conservation efforts.

  • Maui Travelers Will Need to Take an Additional COVID-19 Test or Quarantine for 10 Days

    This includes travelers from the mainland U.S.

  • The Average Retirement Age in Every State

    Retiring early seems to be on everyone’s minds these days. The growing popularity of the so-called FIRE movement — short for financial independence, retire early — is a testament to...

  • Disneyland's Avengers Campus Will Officially Open June 4 — Sneak a Peek Inside!

    The new land was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, but was pushed back due to COVID-19

  • Warning for travellers: Avoid Canada due to 'very high' risk of COVID-19, CDC urges

    COVID-19 cases continue to rise domestically and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people in the U.S. about international travel to Canada.

  • DMX, Rapper Who Blended Aggressive Menace With Emotional Sincerity, Dead at 50 | RS News 4/9/21

    Earl Simmons, the rapper better known as DMX, died on Friday at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York, one week after suffering a heart attack. He was 50 years old. Get the full story at: https://bit.ly/3mxzj5P