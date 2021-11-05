Cruises, supplements, Maui punch drinks; Moses trial testimony focuses on unusual purchases

One after another the vendors came into the federal courtroom.

They'd traveled from the local region and across the country to testify — albeit briefly for most — about purchases from George Moses, who'd previously headed the Rochester neighborhood organization North East Area Development, or NEAD.

Moses, they said, had bought exercise equipment, diet products, nutritional supplements, a weight loss program, even an outing on a Carnival Cruise. And there was a common denominator with each: Moses had used NEAD's credit card, or resources from a NEAD-associated operation, to pay the costs. In some cases, Moses' wife, Precious, also was a purchaser.

These purchases, prosecutors allege, were just one component of multiple frauds committed by Moses upon the organizations he represented and taxpayers who funded the programs through grants and other revenues.

Now in its third week, prosecutors continue to call witness after witness who they contend will demonstrate what they allege to be Moses' profligate theft and fraud. Defense attorneys have responded by trying to show that there were legitimate uses for the purchases — Moses' health, for instance — and that the purchases were not questioned or challenged via the oversight of auditors or not-for-profit boards.

After Lauren Ghrist, a marketing vice-president for the nutritional supplement company Pruvit, testified about Moses' purchases of its Maui punch drink product, defense lawyer Spencer Durland asked her, "You're not saying that a company like NEAD can't pay for these products on behalf of its executive, isn't that true?"

"That's true," Ghrist answered in testimony Tuesday.

Viviana Garcia, a counsel for Carnival Cruises, testified about a 2016 "Exotic Eastern Caribbean Cruise" that Moses and family members took for five days, paying for the trip in large part through NEAD and a NEAD subsidiary, Freedom Community Enterprises.

Defense lawyers tried to counter the testimony with the possibility that the cruise was a reimbursement of sorts for Moses.

"You do not know, do you ma'am, if George Moses was owed money by these organizations at the time of the payments (for the cruise), correct?" Durland asked.

"I do not know that," she said.

This week, prosecutors said they hope to bring their evidence to an end around Nov. 18. The trial was projected for up to eight weeks, and U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford has now lengthened some days of testimony to try to ensure it does not drag on. For the first two weeks, the trial has begun in the morning around 8:30 a.m. and wrapped up around 1:30 p.m.

Still to testify for the prosecution is former City Councilman Adam McFadden, who has pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy with Moses, who also chaired the Rochester Housing Authority. McFadden also previously admitted to other crimes, including filing false tax returns.

Also this week at Moses' trial:

• Moses' sister, Margaret Moses, testified for the prosecution, saying she saw no evidence that a trip George Moses and relatives took to Florida was, as his lawyers have claimed, to consider expanding a NEAD-connected pizza franchise into underserved neighborhoods there.

Margaret Moses also worked part-time as a NEAD bookkeeper. Prosecutors have noted that well over a dozen of Moses' relatives worked for NEAD or other Moses-managed operations. Defense lawyers have portrayed this as Moses' need to find workers who were reliable, because so many employees came and went at the neighborhood organization.

• Defense lawyers have asked for two Canadian witnesses to testify remotely because they have religious objections to the coronavirus vaccine. They allegedly can tell of NEAD-related work that Moses did in Canada. Testimony has shown that Moses visited a girlfriend in Toronto and rented an apartment with her after considering a home purchase there.

Prosecutors say the witnesses can be considered "essential" and exempt from vaccinations as they travel into the United States. They would not be expected to testify until the defense presents its case, later this month.

