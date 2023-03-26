Crumbl Cookies announces opening day for Fairlawn location

Tawney Beans, Akron Beacon Journal
·1 min read

Fairlawn is about to get a whole lot sweeter this week.

National cookie chain Crumbl Cookies will open its Fairlawn bakery on March 31.

The chain announced that the new location — 3750 W. Market St., Unit G, Fairlawn — will open at 8 a.m. Store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

The grand opening week menu will contain six of the chain's 200-plus weekly rotating flavors that are inspired by various cakes, candies, pies and desserts.

Black-owned business:Dinner by Dom opens unique W. Exchange location inside gas station

Some of Crumbl’s specialty flavors include cornbread, biscoff lava, s'mores, key lime pie, Nutella sea salt, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake and galaxy brownie. Weekly flavors are announced at 6 p.m. Sundays on Crumbl's social media accounts.

Customers may only order in-person during the first five business days of the grand opening. Starting Wednesday, April 5, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the company's app and website.

Crumbl Cookies started in 2017 when cousins Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley opened the first store in Logan, Utah. The chain has expanded to more than 500 locations in 40 states.

