Crumbl Cookies to open region’s first cookie store with a drive-thru at The Block Northway

Anybody who wants to skip the meal to get to dessert won’t even have to get out of their car for The Block Northway’s latest tenant.

After establishing its first location in the region at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Monroeville in a deal announced last year, a franchisee of Crumbl Cookies has leased the former Jason’s Deli at The Block Northway, where it will set up a new cookie shop with a drive-thru.

Darren Haddock, a Crumbl franchisee with seven stores in Kansas City that expects to open six in the Pittsburgh area, said it’s not unheard of for drive-thrus in the larger Crumbl chain, which claims to be the largest and fastest-growing cookie retailer in the country.

Since they liked the level of activity at The Block Northway, he said they’re eager to see how it goes.

Click here to read more from Pittsburgh Business Times.

TRENDING NOW:

Brittney Griner trial: Judge sentences Griner to 9 years in prison Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl Motorcyclist killed in Pleasant Hills crash VIDEO: Bloomfield man charged in connection with 2021 overdose deaths DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts