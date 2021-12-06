Crumbley search: Michigan detectives to interview man said to be named 'person of interest'

The Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff's Office announced Sunday night that detectives would be interviewing an Oakland County resident on Monday who they believe may have a connection to the disappearances of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are now in custody.

Andrzej Sikora, 65, will be interviewed on Monday by sheriff's detectives and will try and find out any connection he may have to the disappearance of James and Jennifer Crumbley, according to a statement.

James and Jennifer Crumbley disappeared on Friday and were found in a commercial building in Detroit during the early hours of Saturday morning. The commercial building, according to the sheriff's statement, is linked to Sikora.

Sikora is the owner of Decora Interior Art Design, which has a location inside the building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were found by law enforcement officers early Saturday morning.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that his office will investigate the "totality of the situation" and noted that their findings will be presented to the prosecutor for possible charges.

"We will vigorously investigate the totality of the situation so a determination can be made if there is any criminality or obstruction of justice involved," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Our findings will be presented to the prosecutor."

Sikora's attorney, Clarence Dass, issued a statement on Sunday saying that Sikora is a "person of interest," but has not been charged with any crime and has been in contact with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office to provide information.

"Mr. Sikora has not been charged with any crime. Nevertheless, upon learning of the Crumbleys’ arrest on December 4, 2021, he voluntarily contacted the Detroit Police Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office to provide information," Dass said.

Dass added that Sikora is maintaining his innocence while cooperating with law enforcement.

"He maintains his innocence throughout this process and is fully cooperating with law enforcement to assist in their investigation," Dass said.

Dass told Fox News that Sikora would not have let the Crumbleys come into the building where his business is located if he had known about any charges or active warrants.

"If he knew they had charges or active warrants, he definitely would not even have let them come by," Sikora's lawyer Clarence Dass told Fox News.

Dass added that Sikora did not know that the couple was on the run.

On Saturday during a press conference, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that an unnamed individual assisted James and Jennifer Crumbley into the Detroit building where they were found by law enforcement officers.

"We have enough early indications that clearly somebody helped them into that location and made it available to them, and it was after it was publicly announced that there were warrants for them," Bouchard said.

Bouchard also said that additional charges could be filed in the Crumbley case, but did not give additional information into who they may be filed against.

"We believe they were assisted in that location to get there, to get in. And we're gathering that information and we're going to have the totality of that done fairly soon and present that to our prosecutor for potential charges for either aiding and abetting or obstruction of justice," Bouchard said.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their son, Ethan Crumbley, was charged in the shooting at Oxford High School where four people were killed and at least seven others were injured.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said that James Crumbley bought the weapon found at Oxford High School at a local firearms store on Black Friday. McDonald said during a press conference on Friday that the Sig Sauer 9mm handgun that James Crumbley purchased was held in an unlocked drawer in the parents' bedroom.

Attorneys Mariell Lehman and Shannon Smith, who represent James and Jennifer Crumbley, however, deny that the gun was in an unlocked drawer.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each being held on a $500,000 bond in the same prison where their son, Ethan Crumbley, is incarcerated.

