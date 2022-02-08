The Crumbleys are back in court — this time facing witnesses to the Oxford school shooting

Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
An Oakland County sheriff&#39;s deputy instructs Jennifer Crumbley to put her mask back up. The parents of accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley, Jennifer and James Crumbley are in the 52-3 District Courtroom of Judge Julie Nicholson in Rochester on Dec. 14, 2021, for a probable cause conference in their cases after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Crumbleys are represented by attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.
An Oakland County sheriff's deputy instructs Jennifer Crumbley to put her mask back up. The parents of accused Oxford High School gunman Ethan Crumbley, Jennifer and James Crumbley are in the 52-3 District Courtroom of Judge Julie Nicholson in Rochester on Dec. 14, 2021, for a probable cause conference in their cases after being charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Crumbleys are represented by attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.

It's going to be a grueling day in court Tuesday for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who will come face to face with numerous witnesses to the deadly Oxford school shooting allegedly carried out by their son.

The Crumbleys have a preliminary exam scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in Rochester District Court, where the prosecution will lay out its case and try to convince a judge that it has enough evidence to bind the suspect's parents over for trial.

The prosecution has lined up 30 witnesses to testify at the exam.

The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly buying their son the gun that police say was used in the Nov. 30 massacre, and failing to secure it properly. Prosecutors allege that the parents knew their son was depressed and spiraling out of control, but instead of getting him help, they bought him a gun.

More: Prosecutor in Oxford case: Jennifer, James Crumbley need to stop romantic courtroom talk

More: Oxford schools: We did nothing wrong on day of shooting. We were 'proper, lawful'

The Crumbleys have denied any wrongdoing, maintaining they did properly secure the gun, that they had no way of knowing their son would use it in a school shooting, and that they are not responsible for the Nov. 30 massacre that left four students dead and injured six students and a teacher.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old sophomore at Oxford High School, is facing terrorism and first-degree murder charges. His lawyers have said they plan to pursue an insanity defense. The teen also has pleaded not guilty, through his lawyer, and is being detained in Oakland County Jail on no bond.

Two civil suits have also been filed against the Oxford schools, alleging school officials made several missteps on the day of the shooting, and as a result put students' lives in danger.

The school has denied wrongdoing in one of those suits, filed by attorney Geoffrey Fieger, maintaining that the actions of school officials, teachers and counselors were "proper" and "lawful." The school district also alleges that it cannot be held liable because, it claims, it is protected by government immunity.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: James, Jennifer Crumbley to face witnesses in Oxford school shooting

