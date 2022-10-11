Crumbleys to Michigan Supreme Court: Prosecutor won't stop bad-mouthing us

5
Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press
·5 min read
Jennifer Crumbley, sat to the left of attorney Mariell Lehman as her husband, James Crumbley sat to the right in the Oakland County courtroom of Judge Cheryl Matthews on March 22, 2022, regarding pretrial matters.
Jennifer Crumbley, sat to the left of attorney Mariell Lehman as her husband, James Crumbley sat to the right in the Oakland County courtroom of Judge Cheryl Matthews on March 22, 2022, regarding pretrial matters.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have sought legal intervention from the Michigan Supreme Court, arguing the prosecutor is causing them grief on a number of fronts as she seeks to hold them responsible for last year's deadly Oxford school shooting.

Not only won't the prosecutor stop bad-mouthing them, the Crumbleys maintain, but the prosecution team as a whole is dragging its feet, causing them to be locked up longer than they believe necessary and denying their right to a speedy trial.

The Crumbleys, whose son Ethan was charged with carrying out the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four and injured seven, filed three motions with the Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday. They argued, among other things, that Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald won't stop making "highly and unfairly prejudicial" comments about them. At issue for the Crumbleys, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter, are six recent screenshots that their lawyers discovered on Facebook, where users posted the prosecution's latest updates to the victims about the case.

Prosecution 'implies that the defense is lying'

The updates were emailed to 1,800 email addresses, and wound up on Facebook.

One message to the victims that has the defense riled up is the prosecution's claim that the Crumbleys have offered no proof that they were good parents, as they argued in a recent court filing that detailed their years of parenting.

"The prosecution team wants you to know that we have not seen any actual evidence to support (the parents') claims and the defense has not provided any evidence to the court," the prosecutor's office wrote to the victims in a statement that was published on Facebook.

"It implies that the defense is lying, or making up information," the defense argues in its filing, stressing it is tired of the prosecution acting as if it is the only "truth-teller" in this case.

The defense also objects to a message that was sent to the victims about the court's gag order. It wound up on Facebook: "We want to assure you that a gag order remains in place, and the defense is prohibited from making any statements outside the courtroom or in written pleadings."

More:Demons. Affairs. Guns. The dark world of the Crumbleys focus of hearing

More:Crumbleys want Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald punished for calling them liars

Defense attorney Shannon Smith cross-examines a witness at a February hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter charges in the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in late November. Their son is charged in the shooting.
Defense attorney Shannon Smith cross-examines a witness at a February hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter charges in the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in late November. Their son is charged in the shooting.

Crumbley defense attorneys say jury pool is being tainted

But here's what the prosecution failed to mention, the defense argues:

"The gag order applies to both sides, was sought by the defense, and was actually opposed by the prosecution," the defense lawyers write, arguing the prosecution is unfairly making it look like only the defendants are muzzled.

"To suggest that the gag order remains in place against the defendants is disingenuous, misleading and creates an unfair prejudice against the Crumbleys as if there is something that must be gagged from them, but not the prosecution," defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariel Leham write.

The defense concedes that the prosecution has a legal duty to update victims about a case. But the Crumbleys' case, it maintains, involves only four victims and their families, not the 1,800 tied to their son's case, which involves terrorism charges. So in the case involving the parents, the defense wants the court to order the prosecution to send its updates only to the four victims' families, "not the massive audience" of their son's case.

And while the prosecutions' updates are being sent privately, they are winding up on Facebook, and subsequently tainting the jury pool, the defense argues, stressing this interferes with the Crumbleys' rights "to have a fair trial with an unbiased jury."

"Even Mrs. Crumbley was made aware of the prosecutor's statement from a friend of hers who saw it and emailed her at the jail," the defense argues.

Crumbleys: Please release us

The Crumbleys’ lawyers are also appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court to release their clients from jail, arguing the novel case with all its legal complexities will likely drag on longer, and that the trial date was already adjourned to January, though it was “not caused by the defendants in any way.”

The Crumbleys have been held on a $500,000 bond since their arrest in a Detroit art studio 11 months ago. Their lawyers argue the couple needs a more “reasonable” bond, noting they are out of work now and can’t afford $500,000 each, and maintain the parents can live with family and wear GPS tethers.

The defense maintains the Crumbleys are not a flight risk, nor a threat to anyone.

“There is no threat of danger to the public by Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley,” the defense argues, noting the parents also have never been charged before.

The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly buying their son the gun that police say was used in the shooting. Prosecutors allege the parents ignored a mentally ill son who was spiraling out of control, and instead of getting him help, bought him a gun.

More:Ethan Crumbley's defense strategy will focus on parents: 'He had no one in his corner'

More:Prosecutor: Oxford school shooter's parents asked for vodka, orange juice while in hiding

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald

Crumbleys back in court

The Crumbleys have denied responsibility, arguing they had properly secured the weapon in a locked cabinet in their home and had no way of knowing their son would carry out a mass shooting.

The Crumbleys are due back in court on Oct. 28 for a hearing during which their lawyers will challenge the prosecution's mass shooting experts.

The prosecution wants to argue a pathway-to-violence theory at trial, maintaining a toxic family life and parental negligence turned their son into a killer,  and that he didn't just "snap" when he carried out the shooting.

The prosecution plans to call to experts to support this theory, though the defense plans to challenge their admissibility, arguing the Pathway to Violence theory is a "relatively novel" area of study with no widely accepted scientific consensus.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, is locked up on first-degree murder charges. He is in the same county jail as his parents, though the family is prohibited from communicating.,

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Crumbleys to Michigan Supreme Court: Prosecutor won't stop trashing us

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Troops to Return to Belarus as Crimea Blast Angers Putin

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian troops will return to Belarus in large numbers, months after most departed following Moscow’s failed campaign to capture northern areas of neighboring Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyBelarusian Pr

  • Purdue student who confessed to killing his roommate apologizes, says he was ‘blackmailed’

    A Purdue University student who confessed to murdering his roommate last week has apologized for the crime and claimed he was blackmailed. Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior studying cybersecurity at the university in West Lafayette, called 911 at 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report that he had killed his roommate, Varun Manish Chheda, with a knife. Chheda, a 20-year-old senior majoring in data science, was found dead on a chair in their first-floor room at McCutcheon Hall.

  • Children shot in road rage incident in Nassau County

    William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gilliard Allison, 43, were both arrested in a “cat and mouse” road rage incident, according to Nassau County Sheriff arrest reports.

  • Dog collar-wearing woman says she escaped captivity at Missouri home

    A woman who said she’d been held captive and raped in a Missouri home was wearing a dog collar and appeared to have been bound when she started banging on

  • Family dogs kill 2 Tennessee children, injure mom who tried to stop mauling, family says

    The attack took place outside of the family's Memphis home. The two children were found dead at the scene.

  • Teen accused in deadly Broward crash laughs in court

    One of the teens accused in a crime spree in Broward that ended in a deadly crash was kicked out of court Monday morning.

  • Authorities Are Searching For California Man, Beaten And Kidnapped Off The Streets In Broad Daylight

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two men suspected of beating and kidnapping a man off the street in broad daylight. Authorities released images of two men witnesses say drove up to a man in his 30s walking southbound on Michillinda Ave. in an unincorporated area of Pasadena, then exited their vehicle and started to beat the man before loading him into the backseat of a silver 2008 Infiniti and driving away. The attack occurred around 5:33 p.m. on Thursday. Witnesses

  • Florida Man Charged With Shooting Homeless Family Asleep In Car, Hitting Pregnant Mom

    A Florida man faces multiple felony charges in a shooting that allegedly targeted a homeless family. Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, of Tampa is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting "at, within or into" a vehicle and marijuana possession, account to jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. Tampa Police say that Stamat is the man behind an Oct. 5 shooting in a parking lot across from the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Comp

  • Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport

    Comedians Eric André and Clayton English are challenging a police program at the Atlanta airport they say violates the constitutional rights of airline passengers, particularly Black passengers, through racial profiling and coercive searches just as they are about to board their flights. Lawyers for the two men filed a lawsuit Tuesday in federal court in Atlanta alleging that they were racially profiled and illegally stopped by Clayton County police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

  • California boy chased home, punched by alleged bullies despite offering $50 for his safety

    An Asian American family in Santa Clara, California, has pressed charges against two boys who allegedly chased a family member before punching him multiple times just outside their home. Nina Leslie, who posted the video on Instagram on Monday, said her younger brother — who is also a minor — was walking her dog when the two boys followed him. In the video, the alleged bullies can be seen cornering Nina’s brother at their own doorway.

  • South Florida neighbors stole from business in storm-ravaged Lee County, sheriff says

    Two South Florida neighbors who said they were assisting in cleanup following Hurricane Ian were arrested Sunday after they were caught stealing from a business in storm-stricken Lee County, according to deputies.

  • Michigan man sentenced to life in prison for murder of former pro poker player

    A Michigan man is now facing a mandatory life sentence for the brutal sexual assault and murder of former professional poker player Susie Zhao in 2020. Jeffery Morris, 62, was found guilty after a deliberation that lasted less than an hour in Oakland County, Michigan, on Friday, according to The Oakland Press. Morris, who was convicted of first-degree murder, was also convicted of felony murder, with the latter being second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

  • TIMELINE: Police chief investigating possible ‘criminal’ behavior after Ga. toddler vanishes

    It's been nearly a week since 20-month-old Quinton Simon disappeared from his home near Savannah.

  • Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

    A toddler was left behind accidentally in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather to a central Florida airport, and she wasn't discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later, authorities said Tuesday. The girl, who is less than 2 years old, was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her and that she was on her way to be reunited with her daughter, the sheriff's office said.

  • Man shoots a person several times after verbal argument, MPD says

    Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a verbal argument that turned violent.

  • Police: Shooter who killed two in Upper Southampton may have acted in self-defense

    While the investigation into Friday's triple shooting in Upper Southampton continues, authorities say video evidence clearly shows what happened.

  • Coroner completes autopsy for Navarre woman Cassie Carli. What we know and what we don't.

    A coroner said he could not identify Cassi Carli's manner or cause of death. The Navarre woman was found dead in Alabama after going missing in March.

  • Police: LI woman arrested with $40 million in fake goods

    A Long Island woman is accused of duping customers with thousands of knockoff designer items -- from Gucci, to Louis Vuitton, to Chanel and Prada.

  • 16 of The Most Infamous White Serial Killers in America

    The Netflix Series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has had the internet abuzz since it was released. A record number of viewers have tuned into the streaming service to watch one of the most infamous serial killers hurt his victims, who in most cases were young Black men.

  • Attorney: Dave Yost ferociously protects predators' attacks rape victims. Ohio pays cost

    It’s uncomfortably predictable that Dave Yost will ferociously protect predators and inflict harm on Ohio’s women and girls, Michaela Burriss writes.