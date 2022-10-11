Crumbleys to Michigan Supreme Court: Prosecutor won't stop bad-mouthing us

Jennifer Crumbley, sat to the left of attorney Mariell Lehman as her husband, James Crumbley sat to the right in the Oakland County courtroom of Judge Cheryl Matthews on March 22, 2022, regarding pretrial matters.

James and Jennifer Crumbley have sought legal intervention from the Michigan Supreme Court, arguing the prosecutor is causing them grief on a number of fronts as she seeks to hold them responsible for last year's deadly Oxford school shooting.

Not only won't the prosecutor stop bad-mouthing them, the Crumbleys maintain, but the prosecution team as a whole is dragging its feet, causing them to be locked up longer than they believe necessary and denying their right to a speedy trial.

The Crumbleys, whose son Ethan was charged with carrying out the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four and injured seven, filed three motions with the Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday. They argued, among other things, that Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald won't stop making "highly and unfairly prejudicial" comments about them. At issue for the Crumbleys, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter, are six recent screenshots that their lawyers discovered on Facebook, where users posted the prosecution's latest updates to the victims about the case.

Prosecution 'implies that the defense is lying'

The updates were emailed to 1,800 email addresses, and wound up on Facebook.

One message to the victims that has the defense riled up is the prosecution's claim that the Crumbleys have offered no proof that they were good parents, as they argued in a recent court filing that detailed their years of parenting.

"The prosecution team wants you to know that we have not seen any actual evidence to support (the parents') claims and the defense has not provided any evidence to the court," the prosecutor's office wrote to the victims in a statement that was published on Facebook.

"It implies that the defense is lying, or making up information," the defense argues in its filing, stressing it is tired of the prosecution acting as if it is the only "truth-teller" in this case.

The defense also objects to a message that was sent to the victims about the court's gag order. It wound up on Facebook: "We want to assure you that a gag order remains in place, and the defense is prohibited from making any statements outside the courtroom or in written pleadings."

Story continues

More:Demons. Affairs. Guns. The dark world of the Crumbleys focus of hearing

More:Crumbleys want Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald punished for calling them liars

Defense attorney Shannon Smith cross-examines a witness at a February hearing for James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter charges in the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in late November. Their son is charged in the shooting.

Crumbley defense attorneys say jury pool is being tainted

But here's what the prosecution failed to mention, the defense argues:

"The gag order applies to both sides, was sought by the defense, and was actually opposed by the prosecution," the defense lawyers write, arguing the prosecution is unfairly making it look like only the defendants are muzzled.

"To suggest that the gag order remains in place against the defendants is disingenuous, misleading and creates an unfair prejudice against the Crumbleys as if there is something that must be gagged from them, but not the prosecution," defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariel Leham write.

The defense concedes that the prosecution has a legal duty to update victims about a case. But the Crumbleys' case, it maintains, involves only four victims and their families, not the 1,800 tied to their son's case, which involves terrorism charges. So in the case involving the parents, the defense wants the court to order the prosecution to send its updates only to the four victims' families, "not the massive audience" of their son's case.

And while the prosecutions' updates are being sent privately, they are winding up on Facebook, and subsequently tainting the jury pool, the defense argues, stressing this interferes with the Crumbleys' rights "to have a fair trial with an unbiased jury."

"Even Mrs. Crumbley was made aware of the prosecutor's statement from a friend of hers who saw it and emailed her at the jail," the defense argues.

Crumbleys: Please release us

The Crumbleys’ lawyers are also appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court to release their clients from jail, arguing the novel case with all its legal complexities will likely drag on longer, and that the trial date was already adjourned to January, though it was “not caused by the defendants in any way.”

The Crumbleys have been held on a $500,000 bond since their arrest in a Detroit art studio 11 months ago. Their lawyers argue the couple needs a more “reasonable” bond, noting they are out of work now and can’t afford $500,000 each, and maintain the parents can live with family and wear GPS tethers.

The defense maintains the Crumbleys are not a flight risk, nor a threat to anyone.

“There is no threat of danger to the public by Mr. and Mrs. Crumbley,” the defense argues, noting the parents also have never been charged before.

The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly buying their son the gun that police say was used in the shooting. Prosecutors allege the parents ignored a mentally ill son who was spiraling out of control, and instead of getting him help, bought him a gun.

More:Ethan Crumbley's defense strategy will focus on parents: 'He had no one in his corner'

More:Prosecutor: Oxford school shooter's parents asked for vodka, orange juice while in hiding

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald

Crumbleys back in court

The Crumbleys have denied responsibility, arguing they had properly secured the weapon in a locked cabinet in their home and had no way of knowing their son would carry out a mass shooting.

The Crumbleys are due back in court on Oct. 28 for a hearing during which their lawyers will challenge the prosecution's mass shooting experts.

The prosecution wants to argue a pathway-to-violence theory at trial, maintaining a toxic family life and parental negligence turned their son into a killer, and that he didn't just "snap" when he carried out the shooting.

The prosecution plans to call to experts to support this theory, though the defense plans to challenge their admissibility, arguing the Pathway to Violence theory is a "relatively novel" area of study with no widely accepted scientific consensus.

Ethan Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, is locked up on first-degree murder charges. He is in the same county jail as his parents, though the family is prohibited from communicating.,

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Crumbleys to Michigan Supreme Court: Prosecutor won't stop trashing us